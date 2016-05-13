Moose Delicately Plays Wind Chimes in Alaska

If you give a moose some wind chimes, he’ll probably ask for a record contact.

At least, we would, if we were this talented ungulate from Healy, Alaska, who was filmed playing Britta Schroeder’s wind chimes last week.

Schroeder told the Associated Press that she heard the chimes around 10:30 p.m. on May 4, and looked out her window to discover the massive animal rubbing its head on the wind chimes and gumming the glass ornament that hangs from the middle of the instrument.

Schroeder explained that she’d seen a cow and two calves near her cabin — which sits about 10 miles from Alaska’s Denali National Park and Preserve — last summer, but hadn’t seen them again since March. The mother probably sent the calves packing on their own as they grew older and returned to the yard on her own, perhaps for a little “me” time with the wind chimes.

The moose left soon after breaking the chimes, though, much like Pete Townshend, who used to conclude performances with The Who by destroying his guitars.

Schroeder glued it back together, and the instrument is now ready for the moose’s encore, unless it’s moved onto a more challenging instrument — perhaps the theremin?