Seen here in his transport cage, LeBON embarks on his first major step to freedom outside the bile farm.

On bile farms, the bears are sedated using an anesthetic. Some farms use veterinarians, but most do it themselves to reduce costs. Once the bear is sedated, the farmer ties it down just in case they didn’t administer enough anesthetic.

Next, they try to locate the gallbladder using an ultrasound machine, then puncture the stomach area with a 6-inch needle to reach the gallbladder. Since these farmers aren’t experienced in either reading ultrasound images or bile extractions, it can take 10 or more repeated stabbings before they even find the gallbladder. Sometimes they lick the end of the needle (which is unsterile and can cause infection) to see if it’s bitter, because bile is a bitter liquid inside the gallbladder.

Upon finding the gallbladder, the farmers connect a rubber tube to one end of the needle and pump out the bile. The whole process can take up to an hour, and around 100ml of bile is extracted each time. If the demand is high, or if the farm doesn’t have many bears to extract from, one bear can go through multiple bile extractions within a short period of time.

The bile extraction causes much damage to the bears’ liver and gallbladder, since to reach the gallbladder the needle must also travel through the liver. Unsurprisingly, damage to the gallbladder and scarring of the liver is a frequent consequence of harvesting bear bile.