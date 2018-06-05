WATCH: Thousands of Friendly Dolphins Guide and Play with Baby Humpback Whale

Some friendships are based on being at the same place at the same time, while others are formed through common interests and activities.

In the case of a large pod of dolphins — approximately 1,500 of the silky swimmers according to Monterey Bay Whale Watch — and a mother and baby humpback whale off the coast of Monterey, California, the simpatico relationship appears to be a product of both environment and a mutual appreciation for water sports (and perhaps childcare).

The Sacramento Bee reports that the aerial footage caught by a drone during a May 14 whale-watching trip features hundreds to thousands of Pacific White-sided and Northern Right Whale dolphins “snout-riding” the mother whale and her calf. Some gray dolphin calves are also seen in the group, leading to expert speculation that this “joyride” may actually have been an interspecies playdate.

According to Mother Nature Network, this behavior may be the precursor to dolphins’ habit of “bow-riding” ships and other sea vessels, which is an activity that “involves swimming and splashing near a whale’s head to induce it to lunge forward, making waves the dolphins can surf.”

“The dolphins seem to really enjoy this and the whales aren’t really bothered,” marine biologist Nancy Black at Monterey Bay Whale Watch told the San Francisco Chronicle.

Apparently, the humpback whales are now in the process of migrating north from the waters off of Mexico, their winter breeding territory. Black says the adult whale is teaching its child, who is about 4 months old, how to catch fish and krill.

Still, we’re left with a few questions after watching this seemingly joyful video: Are the dolphins really just hitchhiking freeloaders? Is the mama whale annoyed or does she welcome them along for a ride, like a staff of camp counselors or a babysitters club? Or are the dolphins actually a bunch of bullying surf bros that the whales begrudgingly tolerate?

Maybe one day the whales will be able to tell us themselves (or we can ask the dolphins their side of the story)!