Monopoly Drops Iron, Adds Cat Token to Classic Board Game

The votes are in and the iron is out.

After an online vote, the iron token in Monopoly’s classic board game has been replaced with a shiny shorthaired cat wearing an “M” on her collar. The feline was chosen by fans in a separate online vote and beat out a new guitar, helicopter, diamond ring and toy robot with 31 percent of the vote.

The sometimes-detested home appliance received the least amount of clicks in a save this token vote that began Jan. 9 and closed Feb. 5.

“Breaking News: The Iron has been eliminated from Monopoly and will be replaced by a new cat token,” reads a message posted Wednesday on the game’s official Facebook page.

The pretty kitty joins the standard battleship, racer, shoe, wheelbarrow, thimble, top hat and another furry friend, the Scottie dog. It will be included in the new edition of the game, which hits stores in mid- to late 2013, Hasbro said.

“We know that cat lovers around the world will be happy to welcome the new cat token into the Monopoly game,” said Eric Nyman, senior vice president and global brand leader for Hasbro Gaming. “While we’re a bit sad to see the iron go, the cat token is a fantastic choice by the fans and we have no doubt it will become just as iconic as the original tokens.”