Brave Monkey Crashes Tourists' Bali Vacation Photo for a Selfie

Judy Hicks/Caters News

"We had such a great time there and these funny photos made it even better," Judy Hicks said

Claudia Harmata
June 13, 2019 11:01 AM

This monkey certainly had an opinion about people visiting his home.

Judy Hicks, 37, and her family — husband Simon, 36,  and three kids, Elijah, 13, Jimmy, 11, and Kayleigh, 8— were on vacation in Bali, Indonesia, last December when they decided to visit the Ubud Monkey Forest, a sanctuary for hundreds of monkeys.

While there, the family of five decided to take a photo, when one of the monkeys photobombed their picture.

“We were only in Bali for a week and thought it would be fun to go on a day tour around Bali,” Judy told The Daily Mail. “As part of the tour, we went to the monkey forest … While we were there, a guide offered to take our photo. But as he did, a monkey suddenly came in front of the camera.”

It held on to the camera as the snaps were being taken before the tour guide offered it some peanuts, Judy explained. But she told the outlet that when she went back to look at the photos, she noticed that the monkey left a special message.

“As I was flicking through the photos afterwards, I noticed that in one of them the monkey was actually giving us the finger,” she told the outlet. “I showed my husband and we both started laughing. We thought it was hilarious.”

“The monkey definitely had a cheeky persona going on,” she added.

Despite getting shown the middle finger by a monkey, the mom of three said the hilarious photos just added to the trip.

“We had such a great time there and these funny photos made it even better,” she said.

