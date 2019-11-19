Monkey with Human Face Still Looking for Love After Being Single for 19 Years

Being human, or at least human-looking, is not all it’s cracked up to be for one zoo monkey.

According to Daily Mail, a Margarita Island capuchin living at China’s Tianjin Zoo is popular with visitors because of his human-like face and “distressed man” expressions — but these unique features have not made him lucky in love.

The primate has been single for all of his 19 years on Earth, so now the zoo is stepping in to help the animal find a mate. In 2016, the zoo brought in three younger Margarita Island capuchins and the zoo is hopeful that the human-like monkey’s mate is among the trio.

Image zoom TPG/Getty

None of the newer monkeys are sexually mature yet, so the zoo will have to wait to test their matchmaking skills. Until then, the bachelor monkey will likely busy himself with throwing mud and smashing coconuts — aggressive behavior that might’ve scared off previous potential mates.

Image zoom TPG/Getty

The unnamed human-like monkey used to live with two female Margarita Island capuchins, but both of the ladies died before a love connection could be made.