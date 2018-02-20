Sweet Monkey Becomes Mama Dog's Best Friend After She Loses Her Puppies

These two found each other in their darkest hour.

According to Reuters, the dog in this clip recently had a litter of puppies but lost all the baby dogs in an unknown accident. The Capuchin monkey you see lovingly hanging onto her was pulled from the wild, away from its family, at a young age.

Somehow this pair crossed paths and now they are inseparable. The dog nursed the young monkey and cared for the critter. They love to hang out together during any free moment that they have.

The Colombian police officers caring for the duo say that the monkey refuses to leave the canine’s back.

It is uncertain where the monkey and pooch will end up, but we hope it is some place where they can be together.