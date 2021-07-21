The viral TikTok video has earned over 27 million views, 6 million likes, and 39,000 comments

Momma Deer Runs Out of the Woods to Help After She Hears a Woman's Crying Newborn

They say it takes a village to raise a child.

Well last week, Hanna Burton learned the true meaning of that phrase, when a momma deer ran out of the woods to help after she heard Burton's newborn son crying.

Burton filmed the hilarious moment, sharing a video of it to her TikTok over the weekend.

The footage showed Burton sitting on the back deck of her Ohio home, attempting to console her son Charlie, who was laying belly-down on a blanket.

As he cried out, a deer came sprinting toward Burton and her son.

"Nope! Nope! Nope!" Burton said, scooping Charlie up off the deck and speaking to the deer. "This is my baby. This one's my baby."

The mother continued to speak calmly, greeting the deer with a sweet "Hi, momma" all while holding Charlie tight.

"She thinks you're her baby," Burton told Charlie.

Since posting the video, it's gone viral, earning Burton over 27 million views, 6 million likes, and 39,000 comments.

"When you almost have to throw down with a momma deer because your baby starts crying outside," she joked in the caption.

One commenter explained the deers behavior. "Deers are protective, probably thought it was a smaller animal in distress," the author wrote. "They'll fight to protect rabbits among others. They're kind-hearted."

The top comment, which boasts nearly 850,000 likes, took it one step further. "She was ready to name that baby Tarzan and raise it as her own," the user teased.

In a follow up video, Burton explained that she and Charlie were enjoying the fresh air outside while the newborn did some tummy time when the incident occurred.