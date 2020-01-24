Mom Dog Found Abandoned on Georgia Road Dragging Her Puppies Along in a Crate

McIntosh County Animal Services/ Facebook

The bumpy road of life became literal for this momma dog.

According to a Facebook post from the McIntosh County Animal Services (MCAS) of Darien, Georgia, a black-and-white dog was recently found abandoned on a road with her puppies in tow.

“We know there is evil in this world and this just further proves that! This poor mama dog watched as someone put her four young puppies into a wire crate and then tied a blue belt around her collar and then tied the belt to this crate and left them down a dirt road!!!” the shelter wrote of the sorry state the mother dog and her puppies were found in.

A man and his son spotted the dog dragging the crate of puppies behind her from their car, stopped to pick the family up, and took them to MCAS.

The shelter immediately “fed, watered, vaccinated, dewormed, bathed and defleaed” all of the canines. All of the dogs arrived at the shelter showing signs of neglect. MCAS Director Marianna Hagan told WTOC that the puppies were crammed in the wire crate and that all of the dog were covered in feces and smelled “really, really bad.”

After resting at MCAS for a few days, the furry family will soon be on their way to Fancy Cats and Dogs Rescue in Virginia, where all of the dogs will be able to fully recover before they are adopted out.

Pilot N Paws, a non-profit animal rescue and transport for at-risk pets, has kindly offered to fly the family to Virginia for free on Sunday.

Fancy Cats and Dogs Rescue is preparing for their new arrivals, and is asking their Facebook followers for name suggestions for the mother dog and her four puppies — 2 boys and 2 girls. The rescue is also looking for foster homes for the Georgia canines and assistance with the group’s medical fees.

MCAS is asking anyone who may have information on who abandoned the dogs to call 912-437-4242. All calls remain anonymous.