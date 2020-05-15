Mom and Son Dog Pair Hoping to Find a Home on Mother's Day Gets Adopted Together

Queen the mom dog and her son Freddy can rest easy now that they have been adopted together after waiting over 8 months for a home

It's a Mother's Day miracle.

Shortly after Washington D.C.-based rescue Homeward Trails shared the story of Queen and Freddy — a mother and son dog pair who had spent over eight months in a shelter hoping to find a home together — the duo found the perfect forever family right around Mother's Day, just like Homeward Trails hoped they would.

"We are happy to report that Freddy and Queen were adopted by a retired Marine and his wife in Northern Virginia. The couple had recently lost their Labrador after nearly 13 years and were seeking an opportunity to rescue a dog - or two!" the rescue shared in an update, along with photos of Queen, 10, and Freddy, 4, enjoying their new back yard.

Image zoom Homeward Trails

"Freddy and Queen love their new backyard and are settling into their new home nicely. The new parents want to thank Homeward Trails for and their amazing network of foster care professionals for bringing Freddy and Queen into their lives and for such a smooth adoption process," the rescue added. "We are so grateful Freddy and Queen found their forever home!"