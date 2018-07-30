Mobs of Kangaroos Pooping on Lawns, Jamming Traffic and Causing Chaos in Australia Suburb

A rapidly growing group is gaining influence in Canberra, Australia.
According to news.com.au, thousands of kangaroos are hopping into the suburb outside the city of Ainslie, causing traffic jams, lawn troubles and other pesky problems — like interrupting football matches.
Canberra residents are used to seeing ‘roos around the neighborhood, since their area, as news.com.au points out, is home to some of the highest densities of eastern grey kangaroos in Australia. But things are getting too rowdy even for these experienced locals.
Instead of few kangaroos crossing a busy road at once, now they are hopping across the highway in groups as big as 20. Kangaroos are also invading Canberra yards, leaving behind droppings and chewed-up clods of lawn.
The increase in the marsupial population is likely due to a lack of food in the areas the animals usually call home.