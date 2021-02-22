Every month Barkbus employees visit the dogs of Los Angeles rescue Foxy and the Hounds to give the pups free haircuts, blowout and more.

Mobile Groomer Barkbus Is Helping Special Needs Shelter Dogs Look Their Best with Free Grooms

Barkbus was founded on the idea of making life easier for dogs, and their following through on that mission.

The mobile grooming service travels around the greater Los Angeles providing "stress-free" grooming experiences to pooches that prefer not to travel to the groomer.

"As dog-loving entrepreneurs and creatives, my co-founder and I wanted only the best for our pups. Having experienced traumatic trips to the salon with our own dogs, we wanted to create a stress-free grooming experience for pets and pet parents alike." Jeff Safenowitz, the CEO of Barkbus, told PEOPLE.

"It's one-on-one from start to finish, with no other dogs around and of course no cages or kennels, minimizing the unnecessary stresses of grooming," Safenowitz added on why he feels Barkbus offers a better grooming experience than pet salons. "Not only is the entire experience a fraction of the salon grooming time, we also are right out front for any pet parent to check up on their fur baby whenever they want!"

Barkbus's services aren't exclusive to pets that are already a part of a family, the brand also makes an effort to help shelter pets. One of the rescue groups they work with is Foxy and the Hounds, a nonprofit dedicated to rescuing and rehabilitating injured, neglected, and abused dogs.

"We have been big fans of Terri Fox and the Foxy and the Hounds organization for the incredible work they do rescuing dogs of all breeds, sizes, and ages that are often overlooked," Safenowitz said. "We reached out to build a relationship to see if there was a way Barkbus could support their efforts in savings dogs and helping them find forever homes."

According to Safenowitz, what Barkbus and Foxy and the Hounds came up with is free grooms for the rescue's shelter pets.

"As part of Barkbus's employee onboarding, all teammates spend a day bathing, grooming and supporting rescue dogs from Foxy and the Hounds. From stylish haircuts to bath and brushouts, we are proud to help pups look and feel their best which hopefully leads to finding a forever home!" he said.

"Dogs with various disabilities often have uniquely specific grooming needs. This is especially true when it comes to wheelchair-bound dogs, where regular grooming is key to their overall health and wellbeing," Safenowitz added. "Barkbus grooms allow these sweet boys to spend more time doing what they love, playing fetch and eating treats!"

Barkbus has already helped dozens of rescue dogs with their free monthly spa days for Foxy and the Hounds, and the company is hoping to do more. Barkbus plans to expand across southern California and is looking to giving back to the communities they serve.