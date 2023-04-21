Kansas City Royals Employees Save Puppy Trapped in Car Engine Bay at Kauffman Stadium

Ashley Newman, who works for the Kansas City Royals, was unaware that a small guest had inadvertently come along on her commute to work at Kauffman Stadium

By Wendy Geller
Published on April 21, 2023 08:29 PM
https://www.gofundme.com/f/Hope-for-bonbon
Photo: gofundme

It turned out to be a "royal" rescue for a puppy who accidentally rode miles from Johnson County, Kansas, to the home of MLB's Kansas City Royals inside a car's engine bay.

"The absolute craziest thing happened to me today," Royals digital reporter and host Carrie Gillaspie said in a video she shared on social media on Thursday.

"I heard yelping sounds coming a few rows back in the parking lot. I went over to investigate and quickly learned that there was a small dog stuck in the engine of this car. She looked so happy to see us, but we still had no way to get her out."

The owner of the car, Ashley Newman, who is the coordinator for Royals Charities, which supports various communities in and around the Kansas City area, was surprised to receive the news.

"Oh, my goodness! In my car?'" Newman said, according to Fox Weather.

The dog was found under the hood of the car. "Two eyeballs just looking right up at us," Newman said to Fox Weather. "She was in there pretty good."

The dog, a 4-month-old Pomeranian Shih Tzu mix named BonBon, was released through the bottom of the car with help from other Royals employees.

"With a little bit of teamwork and effort, BonBon, she kind of fell right out," Newman told Fox Weather.

She admitted she had no idea how the pup had wormed its way into the engine bay nor survived the 30-minute trip from her home to Kauffman Stadium.

BobBon went missing for four days before she was found under the hood of the car, according to a GoFundMe posted by her owner, Thatiana Chavez. Newman was able to locate her Chavez through a lost pets page on Facebook in order to reunite her with her pet.

In her GoFundMe, Chavez is requesting assistance with the vet bills incurred from the pup's adventure, which resulted in a few injuries.

"Unfortunately, she ran away and went missing for 4 days. Thankfully someone found her underneath the hood of the vehicle," Chavez noted. "We're not sure how her paw and tail got injured, But I took her to see a veterinarian and they gave us some news and said, they would have to amputate her tail, and as of right now they're trying to figure out if they can save her toes."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

As of Friday evening, the campaign had netted more than $1,000.

Related Articles
A beautiful love story between two bird species at The Gentle Barn
Unlikely Love Birds! David Bowie the Guinea Fowl Sneaks into Sanctuary to Court Rescue Hen
Elephant Zoe
Zoe the Elephant Makes Herself the Matriarch of a Buffalo Herd After Losing Her Family to Poachers
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift's Cats: All About Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson and Benjamin Button
Sean Lowe rehome dog Gus
Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici Lowe Have Rehomed Their Bullmastiff Gus After He Bit Their Son
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Jonathan Majors attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Jonathan Majors Dropped from 2 Movie Projects, Multiple Brand Deals Following Arrest: Report
Patches, the Enormous 40-Pound Cat Adopted in Richmond
Patches, a 40-Lb. Cat, Gets Adopted by Owner Committed to Helping Him Get to a 'Healthy Weight'
TAYLOR SWIFT
Animal Shelter Honors Taylor Swift Eras Tour by Reducing Cat Adoption Fee to $13
dog mom adopts kitten
Michigan Kitten Adopted by Rescue Dog Mom Dies from Genetic Condition, Animal Shelter Says
Felix and Cinnamon goat and dog friends
Bonded Dog and Goat Pair Find Farm Home Where They Can Be Best Friends Forever
chimps hug after rescue
Chimps Who Spent Their Lives at Roadside Zoo Share Sweet Hug After Moving to New Sanctuary Home
Murphy the bald eagle
Rescue Bald Eagle Who Tried to Hatch a Rock in an Attempt to Become a Dad Gets a Foster Chick
Australian Shepherd Safely Returns Home After 166-Mile Trek Across Alaskan Sea
Australian Shepherd Safely Returned Home After 166-Mile Trek Across Alaskan Sea
Money rescue
Endangered Baby Monkey Found Abandoned Is Expected to Make a Full Recovery, Officials Say
Dozens of golden retrievers gather with their owners, and some other breeds, to pose for photos and play together in Boston, Massachusetts, on April 16, 2023.
Golden Retrievers Gather at Boston Marathon Finish Line to Honor Late Canine Race Fan
vanderpump rescue dog for adoption
Final Dog Left at High-Kill Shelter Rescued at the Last Minute, But the Pup Still Needs a Home
Black Bear, North Carolina
Black Bear Startles North Carolina Man Relaxing on Sun Lounger at Home — Watch!