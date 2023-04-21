Kansas City Royals Employees Save Puppy Trapped in Car Engine Bay at Kauffman Stadium

It turned out to be a "royal" rescue for a puppy who accidentally rode miles from Johnson County, Kansas, to the home of MLB's Kansas City Royals inside a car's engine bay.

"The absolute craziest thing happened to me today," Royals digital reporter and host Carrie Gillaspie said in a video she shared on social media on Thursday.

"I heard yelping sounds coming a few rows back in the parking lot. I went over to investigate and quickly learned that there was a small dog stuck in the engine of this car. She looked so happy to see us, but we still had no way to get her out."

The owner of the car, Ashley Newman, who is the coordinator for Royals Charities, which supports various communities in and around the Kansas City area, was surprised to receive the news.

"Oh, my goodness! In my car?'" Newman said, according to Fox Weather.

The dog was found under the hood of the car. "Two eyeballs just looking right up at us," Newman said to Fox Weather. "She was in there pretty good."

The dog, a 4-month-old Pomeranian Shih Tzu mix named BonBon, was released through the bottom of the car with help from other Royals employees.

"With a little bit of teamwork and effort, BonBon, she kind of fell right out," Newman told Fox Weather.

She admitted she had no idea how the pup had wormed its way into the engine bay nor survived the 30-minute trip from her home to Kauffman Stadium.

BobBon went missing for four days before she was found under the hood of the car, according to a GoFundMe posted by her owner, Thatiana Chavez. Newman was able to locate her Chavez through a lost pets page on Facebook in order to reunite her with her pet.

In her GoFundMe, Chavez is requesting assistance with the vet bills incurred from the pup's adventure, which resulted in a few injuries.

"Unfortunately, she ran away and went missing for 4 days. Thankfully someone found her underneath the hood of the vehicle," Chavez noted. "We're not sure how her paw and tail got injured, But I took her to see a veterinarian and they gave us some news and said, they would have to amputate her tail, and as of right now they're trying to figure out if they can save her toes."

As of Friday evening, the campaign had netted more than $1,000.