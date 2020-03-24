Image zoom Utah's Hogle Zoo

Dickerson Park Zoo in Springfield, Missouri is offering a fun way for individuals practicing social distancing to connect with its animals.

Even though the facility is temporarily closed due to the current coronavirus pandemic, the zoo is encouraging kids and adults alike to write letters to its animals.

From mammals such as cheetahs and giraffes to reptiles like a slithery boa constrictor, there are numerous animals at the zoo for individuals to write letters to.

Per KSMU.org, zoo spokeswoman, Joey Powell, shared that as many letters as possible will be shared with each animal recipient through Facebook videos.

Powell encourages individuals to take part in the fun activity by writing and asking questions, sharing something they’ve learned after researching an animal or just sharing what’s on their mind.

She added that the goal of this effort is “to provide something fun, educational and interactive while we are going through this difficult time.”

Letters should be e-mailed to Powell at jpowell@dickersonparkzoo.org.

The Dickerson Park Zoo recently announced that it is temporarily closed and will remain so through at least April 1 because of the current health crisis.

Even though the zoo is closed, the zookeepers and animal health staff will continue to provide care for all of the zoo’s animals.

Other zoos across the globe are offering ways to bring the zoo home as well, offering virtual tours, adorable social content and online animal lessons.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.