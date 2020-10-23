Missouri Rescuers Saves 11 Horses from 'Dangerous' Tractor-Trailer Crash that Killed 14 Animals

The horses are now recovering from shock, deep skin and leg abrasions and lacerations, head and eye trauma, and back injuries at Longmeadow Rescue Ranch

Eleven horses are back on their hooves and receiving dedicated care after a brush with death.

According to KSDK, a truck hauling a tractor-trailer filled with 29 horses was involved in a traffic accident on Sunday night in Franklin County, Missouri. The accident, which left the trailer on its side in the median, led to the death of 14 horses.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Early Monday morning, rescuers from the Humane Society of Missouri’s (HSMO) Longmeadow Rescue Ranch, in cooperation with the Missouri Emergency Response Service (MERS) – Large Animal Rescue, arrived at the scene of the crash to assist the animals who survived. Rescuers from the two groups worked through the dark, rainy early morning hours and into the day helping to free horses from the trailer, retrieve horses that fled the scene and prepare the surviving animals for more advanced care.

Image zoom

Eleven of the horses left with rescuers and moved to Longmeadow Rescue Ranch for rehabilitation. The horses taken to Longmeadow are currently suffering from shock, deep skin and leg abrasions and lacerations, head and eye trauma, and back injuries. The animals are receiving exams and care from an equine veterinarian and will still at Longmeadow until they are in better health. The four other surviving horses, who had more serious injuries, are being cared for at Homestead Veterinary Hospital until they are stable enough to be transported to Longmeadow.

Image zoom Humane Society of Missouri’s (HSMO) Longmeadow Rescue Ranch

"Missouri’s animals are very fortunate to have dedicated, highly-skilled, experienced people across multiple organizations who can come to the rescue in dangerous emergency situations like this," said Debbie Hill, vice president of operations, Humane Society of Missouri. "Longmeadow Rescue Ranch, MERS and Homestead Veterinary Hospital have partnered on multiple occasions to help animals in jeopardy. We are also grateful to the Missouri Highway Patrol and the Boles Fire Department for responding so professionally to this tragic situation."