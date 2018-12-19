Mississippi Officer Reassigned After Giving Retired Police Dog to an Animal Shelter

A Mississippi officer has been reassigned after dropping off his retired police dog at an animal shelter.

Officer Carl Ellis’s K-9 partner, Ringo, retired from the force in October. Following his retirement, Ellis gave the dog up to a local shelter where he was later adopted from, The Clarion-Ledger reported.

Until now, the Jackson Police Department was under the impression that Ringo was still living with Ellis as that is standard for police dogs even after their retirement. Once JPD became privy to his adoption, Ellis was “reassigned to patrol duty,” The Clarion-Ledger reported.

“The Jackson Police Department respects and holds our canines with high regard just as we do any other officer within our department,” the JPD explained in a statement obtained by the newspaper.

“They are family, and we do not feel they deserve anything less than a loving home in retirement.”

Randy Hare, a professional dog trainer with the Alpha Canine Training center in Jackson, adopted Ringo after finding out he was at a Madison animal shelter, WAPT reported.

“The treatment of dogs who are involved in law enforcement is sometimes really really good and sometimes it’s not so good,” Hare told WAPT. “A lot of times they’re treated like equipment and when they’re treated like equipment, sometimes they’re disposed of like equipment.”

Ringo, along with another police dog, served the Jackson Police Department for nearly a decade in the narcotics department.

Because of their tireless efforts, JPD thought it was best to let both dogs live the rest of their lives as “regular” dogs.

“They served the city very well,” Detective Anthony Fox told The Clarion-Ledger. “Hundreds of thousands of dollars, unaccountable seizures with narcotics. They can be a dog now.”

Given what happened to Ringo, the police department is now implementing a protocol, which requires retired dogs to receive welfare checks.

“Additionally, policy is currently being drafted that will address specific requirements related to retired canines and their welfare, so that they are provided with the best care possible,” the JPD said, The Clarion-Ledger reported.

At this time, it is not clear if Ringo still remains with Hare. Neither Hare nor the Jackson Police Department responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment.