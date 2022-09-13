Missing 84-Year-Old Woman Found 'Safe' with Loyal Dog She Adopted Days Before by Her Side

Two days after the woman first went missing, her nephew received a call that she had been found safe with the dog she adopted nine days before

By
Published on September 13, 2022 04:23 PM
Happy black lab dog with enthusiastic expression and tongue
Photo: Getty

Two days after an 84-year-old woman went missing in Texas, her nephew got the call that she had been found — with her dog by her side.

KHOU 11 reported that, according to police, the woman, Pearl Radcliff was found unconscious on a sidewalk.

In a September 8 Facebook post from the Texas Center for the Missing, which the Houston Police Department also shared, the center wrote it had "CANCELLED a Houston Regional Silver Alert on behalf of the Houston Police Department for Pearl Radcliff" after the woman was located.

The post shared that Radcliff, who is living with "memory loss/dementia," was discovered "safe."

Radcliff's nephew Dawne Griffith, who had been searching for the 84-year-old in her neighborhood, got the call Friday afternoon that she had been found and was at Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital, according to the station — and a video shared to Twitter of the moment he received word about Radcliff.

Radcliff's family learned from authorities that while their relative was missing, she was never alone because her dog, Maximus, was found by her side.

KHOU 11 reporter Janelle Bludau shared more about the loyal pup.

"Also, side note on her pup Maximus," Bludau wrote Friday on Twitter along with a photo of Radcliff and her dog. "Pearl had just adopted him NINE days ago. And even being with her only a few days, the pup was so loyal — he stayed by her side the entire time. The family is picking him up from animal control tomorrow, and they're never letting him go!"

KHOU 11 said that just before Griffith received the excellent news, EquuSearch volunteers were on their way to assist with search efforts for Radcliff.

EquuSearch is an organization that provides volunteers to help search for missing persons.

The Texas station added that Griffith said he had a chance to visit Radcliff in the hospital and said she was "doing well but she doesn't remember much of what happened."

Griffith told the outlet that Radcliff's family is now looking for more ways to keep her safe.

Related Articles
Houston Family Reunites With Dog 2 Years After He Went Missing
Houston Family Reunited with Dog Missing Nearly 2 Years After Pet Is Found Wandering Alone
4-Year-Old with Autism Believed to Be in 'Extreme Danger' After Going Missing in Indiana
Body Found in Search for Missing 4-Year-Old Girl with Autism in Indiana: 'Heartbreaking'
Troy Khoeler found dead
7-Year-Old Reported Missing Found Dead in Washing Machine in Texas Home
NYPD Officer Adopts Dog She Rescued After He Was Locked in Hot Car
NYPD Officer Adopts Dog She Rescued from Locked Hot Car: They 'Will Never Be Neglected Again'
Texas Woman Spots Two of Her Dog's Siblings in the Shelter and Gives Her Pet a Family Reunion
Texas Woman Spots Two of Her Dog's Siblings in the Shelter and Gives Her Pet a Family Reunion
Dog Saves Woman Missing for Days in Park. Sherry Noppe vanished Tuesday after taking her dog for a walk.
Loyal Dog Helps Rescuers Locate Missing Owner in Texas: 'He's Our Hero'
Sarah E. Erway
Body Found in River Presumed to Be Missing Woman Who Went Over Va. Dam on Memorial Day
Caroline Gaddis
Texas Parents Searching for Daughter, 39, Who's Been Missing for a Week: 'It's Not Like Her'
Stolen dog reunited with family 11 years later
Stolen Massachusetts Dog Reunited with Owner 11 Years After Disappearance: 'Hard to Believe'
Gunner the dog survives for a month
Dog Who Survived Weeks Stuck in an Outdoor Pen After Owner's Death Finds a New Home
K-9 featured in Netflix’s ‘Rescued by Ruby’ euthanized
Hero Police Dog, Basis for Netflix's 'Rescued by Ruby,' Euthanized Due to 'Untreatable Illness'
Yanni Nikopoulos and Dale Evelyn Jones
Virginia Sailors Who Were Reported Missing Found Safe After Getting Struck by Lightning
4-Year-Old Boy Found Safe After 2 Days Outdoors in Montana
3-Year-Old Boy Found 'Alive and in Good Health' After Surviving Montana Wilderness Alone for 2 Days
Axel Turcios
Suspects Accused of Fatally Shooting 14-Year-Old Texas Boy Wanted His Shoes: Police
https://www.instagram.com/p/CXeaavivsRk/ clementineford Verified Meet Winnie. She lives with us now. She loves Welles, treats, burying her face under arms, fetch, and catching tennis balls in midair. Does not love heavy rain or the vacuum cleaner. She was TERRIFIED when we met. Sudden movements would send her to a corner. If she hadn’t opened up to Welles the way she did we might have missed out on the magic. Thanks to @facesofdevoreandbigbear @mssarahcatharinepaulson @sallysrescue for getting her out of the high kill shelter she had been returned to, I am forever in your debt. Extra shout out to Sarah because, if you know you know. ❤️ 21w; Sarah Paulson attends "The Goldfinch" premiere during the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 08, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Sarah Paulson and Clementine Ford Announce Missing Dog Allegedly Stolen by Rover Sitter Is 'Home'
Angela Leeann Mitchell
Body of Missing Texas Mom of 4 Found Stuffed in Trunk of Car, Suspect at Large