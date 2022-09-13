Missing 84-Year-Old Woman Found 'Safe' with Loyal Dog She Adopted Days Before by Her Side

Two days after an 84-year-old woman went missing in Texas, her nephew got the call that she had been found — with her dog by her side.

KHOU 11 reported that, according to police, the woman, Pearl Radcliff was found unconscious on a sidewalk.

In a September 8 Facebook post from the Texas Center for the Missing, which the Houston Police Department also shared, the center wrote it had "CANCELLED a Houston Regional Silver Alert on behalf of the Houston Police Department for Pearl Radcliff" after the woman was located.

The post shared that Radcliff, who is living with "memory loss/dementia," was discovered "safe."

Radcliff's nephew Dawne Griffith, who had been searching for the 84-year-old in her neighborhood, got the call Friday afternoon that she had been found and was at Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital, according to the station — and a video shared to Twitter of the moment he received word about Radcliff.

Radcliff's family learned from authorities that while their relative was missing, she was never alone because her dog, Maximus, was found by her side.

KHOU 11 reporter Janelle Bludau shared more about the loyal pup.

"Also, side note on her pup Maximus," Bludau wrote Friday on Twitter along with a photo of Radcliff and her dog. "Pearl had just adopted him NINE days ago. And even being with her only a few days, the pup was so loyal — he stayed by her side the entire time. The family is picking him up from animal control tomorrow, and they're never letting him go!"

KHOU 11 said that just before Griffith received the excellent news, EquuSearch volunteers were on their way to assist with search efforts for Radcliff.

EquuSearch is an organization that provides volunteers to help search for missing persons.

The Texas station added that Griffith said he had a chance to visit Radcliff in the hospital and said she was "doing well but she doesn't remember much of what happened."

Griffith told the outlet that Radcliff's family is now looking for more ways to keep her safe.