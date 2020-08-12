The 3-year-old was found safe after she wandered into the forest alone on Sunday evening following the family pet

Missing Toddler Found Safe With Cocker Spaniel Mix After Spending 24 Hours Lost in the Woods

A 3-year-old Wisconsin toddler was found safe with her dog after spending 24 hours lost in the woods near her home.

According to a Facebook post from the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Department, Abigail Ladwig wandered away from her home around 6:45 p.m. Sunday evening after following the family's Cocker Spaniel mix, Peanut. Her mother reported her missing.

On Monday, at approximately 7:20 p.m., Abigail and Peanut were reportedly found safe, walking from the woods into a neighboring yard a short distance from her home.

She "sustained minor scratches, insect bites and dehydration during her 24 hours of being lost in the woods," and was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment and was later released, the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Department shared.

Hundreds of residents volunteered in the search for Abigail, which was led by the Department of Natural Resources. Several others brought food, water, and supplies to aid volunteers.

"A special thanks to the hundreds of volunteers and other agencies involved in the search for Abigail," Sheriff Doug Mrotek said in a statement.