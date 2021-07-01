Missing South Carolina Dog Returns Home on Her Own and Rings Doorbell to Be Let In

Rajah the dog ran away from home after getting spooked by fireworks in her Greenville, South Carolina, neighborhood and returned hours later dirty and ready to reunite with her family.

A "missing" dog returned home on her own and rang her owner's doorbell at 3 A.M.

Pup Rajah disappeared from her home for over seven hours after getting spooked by fireworks.

Rajah's owner, Mary Lynn, from Greenville, South Carolina, told SWNS: "She was in the backyard with our other dog, and our neighbor started shooting off fireworks, and I knew she'd be scared. I went to the backyard — and she was gone."

After the incident, owner Lynn, 23, created a Facebook post about her missing 18-month-old pooch. Lynn and her husband Ryan also drove around their neighborhood looking for Rajah and recruited others in the search.

Lynn, who works in data entry, added: "My husband came home, and I was driving around looking for her. We were ready to call all the shelters, and she just showed up and rang the doorbell."

Rajah returned home at 3 A.M. on June 27, ringing the bell, jumping up, and sticking her face in the camera attached to the doorbell.

"I don't even know how she knew how to do that. I've never shown her how," Lynn said. "She doesn't go out in the front yard except to the car, so she's never seen us use the doorbell."

"Ryan was up waiting around to see if she'd pop up. He saw her on the porch, and he ran off and got her," the owner added.

When Rajah returned, she was afraid she'd be in trouble, but the family was just happy to have their hound back.

"She thought she was in so much trouble, and she was sad and sulking, but we were like 'we're just happy you're back,'" Lynn said. "It was hilarious, and we couldn't stop laughing."

Though the husband and wife drove around for hours looking for Rajah, Lynn added that they have no idea where she spent her time away from home.