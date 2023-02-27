Kentucky Police Help Reunite Monkey with its Family After Animal Went Missing During Car Crash

Reunited, and it feels so good!

A pet monkey named Max is back with his family after disappearing following a car crash in Lexington, Kentucky, according to local police.

The monkey's family was driving with the pet when they got into an accident while traveling on I-75, per the Lexington Police Department's Facebook page.

"Officers never know what type of call they will receive out on patrol. But today, we were happy to help a family be reunited with their capuchin monkey, named Max," the department wrote on Thursday of the unexpected animal rescue.

"On Tuesday, officers received a call about a missing monkey. Max and his family were traveling on I-75 when they were involved in a collision," the Lexington Police Department shared. "During the crash, Max got loose, and his family was unable to locate him, but they never gave up hope of finding him."

"Today, road crews working on the interstate spotted Max and called us to help," the post continued. "Officers, along with members of the Lexington Fayette Animal Care and Control, were able to contact Max's family and reunite them."

The police department attached a photo of Max with an officer holding out a water bottle to the animal, offering some hydration.

"Job well done!!" one Facebook follower wrote. "What a story. Could have gone badly so many times & ways."

"Poor little guy was probably scared to death," added a second. "Thankful for a good outcome!"