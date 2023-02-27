Kentucky Police Help Reunite Monkey with its Family After Animal Went Missing During Car Crash

Police officers in Lexington, Kentucky, helped reunite Max the monkey with his family after road workers found the missing animal

By
Published on February 27, 2023 05:11 PM
pet monkey reunited with owners after car crash
Photo: Lexington Police Depertment/Facebook

Reunited, and it feels so good!

A pet monkey named Max is back with his family after disappearing following a car crash in Lexington, Kentucky, according to local police.

The monkey's family was driving with the pet when they got into an accident while traveling on I-75, per the Lexington Police Department's Facebook page.

"Officers never know what type of call they will receive out on patrol. But today, we were happy to help a family be reunited with their capuchin monkey, named Max," the department wrote on Thursday of the unexpected animal rescue.

"On Tuesday, officers received a call about a missing monkey. Max and his family were traveling on I-75 when they were involved in a collision," the Lexington Police Department shared. "During the crash, Max got loose, and his family was unable to locate him, but they never gave up hope of finding him."

"Today, road crews working on the interstate spotted Max and called us to help," the post continued. "Officers, along with members of the Lexington Fayette Animal Care and Control, were able to contact Max's family and reunite them."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The police department attached a photo of Max with an officer holding out a water bottle to the animal, offering some hydration.

"Job well done!!" one Facebook follower wrote. "What a story. Could have gone badly so many times & ways."

"Poor little guy was probably scared to death," added a second. "Thankful for a good outcome!"

Related Articles
Spencer and Penny the golden retrievers
Family Mourns Loss of a Second Golden Retriever Days After Famous Boston Marathon Dog's Death
Anderson, US - October 24, 2016: Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Fast Food Restaurant. Popeyes is known for its Cajun Style Fried Chicken I
Ga. Woman Crashes SUV into Popeyes Building After Her Order Didn't Include Biscuits
https://www.instagram.com/p/CpAzZYDLLzF/ theanimalfoundation When Dutchess was found locked inside a hot car on the top floor of a parking garage last July on the Las Vegas Strip, the 3-month-old puppy had her mouth taped shut. The temperature outside was 113 degrees and @lvmpd Officer Rybacki knew he had to act fast. He rescued Dutchess from the car, and her story went viral. Swipe left to see how Dutchess is doing these days! She lives with a wonderful family who adores her. She sneaks into the children’s beds and enjoys hanging out with her new fur siblings. She’s also quite the traveler, making her way all over Nevada, California, and Arizona, never missing a chance to play in the snow. Talk about a good life. Edited · 1d
Rescued Puppy Left in Hot Car with Mouth Taped Shut at a Casino Is Enjoying New Forever Home
Defendant Alex Murdaugh, seated between his two layers Jim Griffin and Dick Harpootlian, listens during his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.
Alex Murdaugh Admits to Taking Up to 60 Pills of Oxycodone a Day Before Murders of Wife and Son
Keeper holds a baby Chinese pangolin for it to be weighed at the Prague Zoo, Czech Republic, . A female baby of Chinese pangolin has been born in the Prague zoo on Feb 2, 2023, as the first birth of the critically endangered animal on the European continent, and was doing well, the park said Baby Pangolin, Prague, Czech Republic - 23 Feb 2023
A Rare Pangolin Born at the Prague Zoo Is the First of Its Kind to Be Born in Europe
Axel and kitten Bingo, supports toddler through cancer treatment
'Special' Rescue Cat 'Did Not Leave' Her Toddler Friend's Side During Boy's Cancer Treatment
Merlin the Pig rollout
Mini Potbellied Pig Brings Laughs to 2 Million TikTok Followers: 'He's an Amazing Cuddler'
Andean bear "Ben"
Ben the Bear Escapes from His Enclosure at the St. Louis Zoo for the Second Time in a Month
Todd Chrisley (L) and Julie Chrisley, Chase Chrisley and Emmy Medders vacation in Miami
Chase Chrisley Jets Off to Miami with Fiancée Emmy Medders as Parents Serve Time in Prison
Joshua JJ Rowland missing toddler found
Fla. Boy, 2, Who Wandered Away from Home Is Found Safe After Intense Search: 'Miracles Do Happen'
With a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that derailed Friday night in East Palestine, Ohio are still on fire at mid-day Train Derailment Ohio, East Palestine, United States - 04 Feb 2023
Ohio Train Derailment Killed Over 43,000 Animals, Officials Estimate
Thai Sanctuary Elephants Injured Backs from Tourist Rides
Thailand Sanctuary Caring for Elephants with 'Caved-in' Backs Damaged by Years of Tourist Rides
Polish tourist attraction cat Gacek
Gacek the 'Perfect' Tuxedo Cat Is the Top-Rated 'Historical Landmark' in Polish City
Alligator Pulled from Lake in Brooklyn's Prospect Park
Alligator Pulled from Lake in Brooklyn's Prospect Park Is 'Too Weak to Eat on Its Own'
Zachary Hocker family histort
Chance Discovery Led Man to Aunt Who 'Bequeathed' the Story of His Black Ancestors to Him Before Her Death
Toast dog or coyote
Rescuers Waiting on DNA Test to Determine If Mystery Pup Found by Dumpster Is a Coyote or a Dog