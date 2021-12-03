Missing Dog Saves Virginia Family from House Fire Before Reuniting with Owners

Butter the dog barked at the windows of a burning home in Big Stone Gap, Virginia, until the owners woke up and escaped safely

A family from Big Stone Gap, Virginia, discovered that the stray dog hanging out near their home is a hero in disguise.

According to WJHL, Charity Golloway and her two children are praising a pooch they call Butter for saving their lives. Butter is a dog that recently started spending time around Golloway's home. Assuming the dog was a stray, Golloway got an outdoor shelter with an electric lamp for the canine.

On Thursday, the lamp in Butter's shelter caught fire, and soon the flames spread to Golloway's home. In response, Butter ran to the home's windows and started barking loudly.

"He knew something wasn't right and that someone needed to know," Golloway told WJHL. "He's a smart dog."

The dog's barks woke up Golloway, who arose in time to hear the heat of the flames burst a window in her home.

Golloway and her kids ran out of the house and were able to stop the fire before it grew larger. Thanks to Butter's quick thinking, no one was hurt.

"If it wasn't for him, who knows what could've happened. It could've been way worse," Golloway said. "I'm really grateful for that stray dog that wandered up into my yard."

Golloway soon found out that Butter wasn't a stray at all. Rescuers from the Valley Volunteer Firefighter Department responded to calls about the blaze and took a few photos of the hero dog upon their arrival. Some of those pictures ended up on Facebook, where a dog owner recognized Butter as their missing dog Cooper.

Cooper's owners got in touch with Golloway and explained the situation, and plans are in place to reunite the pet with his family.