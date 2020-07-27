Missing Dog Who Jumped from Car Window on S.C. Highway Found in Miami: 'An Absolute Miracle'

"A great reminder that when all seems lost, hope must be the constant thought," wrote one man, whose mom owns the missing pup Belle

This missing dog went on a journey across state lines before being miraculously found.

On July 15, Tim Whitfield wrote on Facebook that his mother's pet jumped out of a car window while on the highway near Charleston, South Carolina, and had been missing ever since. Whitfield explained that they got her the dog, named Belle, after his 90-year-old mom's previous pet of 16 years died three months ago. The family offered a reward of $2,000.

"I hate to keep asking for favors, but tonight, my Mom’s little dog jumped out of the rear window of the car somewhere between Hwy 7 and 17S intersection and where 17 turns into two lanes," the concerned relative wrote at the time. "Please, if you find her, call me ... or contact me here on FB."

Last Monday, five days into the search, Whitfield thanked everyone for their contributions and efforts to find Belle.

"Never in my life would I have expected such an outpouring of love, care and concern!" he wrote at the time. "Mom is dealing with this, but still heartbroken ... please pray for her."

Then on Sunday, 11 days after the dog went missing, the family confirmed that Belle had been found — all the way in Miami. Whitfield called it a "miracle."

"Through a miracle from God, your prayers, active searching and sharing, Belle has been found in Miami, Flordia!!!!" he wrote. "More details to follow ... our God deserves all the glory because this is an absolute miracle! A great reminder that when all seems lost, hope must be the constant thought."

"I will never, ever be able to thank each of you enough for your loving care, from people I've never met to the best of friends, for your endearing love and prayers!!" Whitfield continued. "It will never be forgotten...and please use our circumstance to remind you that God watches over everything, no matter how small! Blessings to everyone!!"