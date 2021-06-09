Missing Dog Launched from Vehicle During Car Accident, Found on a Farm Herding Sheep

Tilly the border collie is back home unharmed after enduring a car accident and several eventful days away from his Idaho home

Tilly is back at home and enjoying some well-deserved rest after a wild few days.

According to KHQ.com, the 2-year-old border collie was ejected from the rear of his owner's GMC Yukon during a car accident on Sunday in Rathdrum, Idaho. Tilly fled the scene of the collision after being launched from the vehicle.

The Idaho State Police (ISP) responded to the accident, which resulted in one hospitalization for minor injuries. In their release about the incident, the ISP put out a plea to locals to keep their eyes peeled for the pooch.

"ISP is asking anyone in the area of SH 41 and Hayden Avenue to be on the lookout for a dog who was ejected from the rear of the GMC as a result of the collision. The dog is a 2- year-old Border Collie Heeler mix that goes by the name 'Tilly.'" the police wrote in their release. "Tilly has no tail, a dark-colored face, weighs approximately 70 pounds, and was wearing a multi-colored plaid and tan-colored collar with a name tag containing the owner's contact information."

Luckily, after several days of steady searching, Tilly's family reunited with their beloved canine. A Facebook post about the missing dog, which animal lovers shared over 3,000 times, led the lost pup back to his loved ones.

On Tuesday, siblings Tyler and Travis Potter noticed something weird about their Australian shepherd Hooey while watching the dog on their family farm, according to The Spokesman-Review. Hooey looked different, and upon closer inspection, Tyler and Travis figured out why. The dog out there wasn't Hooey at all, but Tilly, who managed to find his way to the Potter Farm, 1.5 miles from the crash site.

After getting a good look at their new dog, the siblings recognized the canine as Tilly, the missing dog they saw on Facebook. Shortly after discovering the pooch's true identity, a Kootenai County Sheriff's Office deputy drove by the Potter farm looking for Tilly, conveniently allowing the Potter siblings to send the dog home.

Tilly, tired but unharmed, hitched a ride with the deputy, who reunited the border collie with his family. Shortly after Tilly's departure, the Potters realized that the dog had done a bit of work on the farm - the family found all of the farm's sheep out of the pasture on Tuesday morning.

"I think that dog was trying to herd," Travis Potter told The Spokesman-Review.

Tilly's owner, Linda Oswald, told the outlet that tracks based on her dog's usual behavior.

"He'll herd anything," Oswald said. "When I go to the dog park, he tries to herd the people into one group."