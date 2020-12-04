June Rountree has no idea how her rescue dog Abby knew to look for her at Walmart

Dog Missing for Weeks Finds Her Owner During Work Shift at Walmart: 'I Completely Lost It'

Three weeks after disappearing, one missing dog in Alabama showed up in the most surprising of places!

June Rountree said she first noticed that her beloved 4-year-old rescue dog was missing on Nov. 8, after going outside and seeing that Abby had gotten out of her leash and collar, according to the Washington Post.

Although Rountree, 60, and her husband reached out to neighbors and the local animal shelter to see if anybody had seen their dog, weeks went by with no news.

Then on Nov. 28, during one of Rountree’s regular shifts at Walmart, something miraculous happened: Abby walked in.

Although Rountree was initially in disbelief that the dog could be her own, everything clicked once she called Abby’s name — and the dog came running to her.

"I bent over and hugged her. I completely lost it then. I couldn’t speak. I was in complete shock and just couldn’t believe it," she said.

"Never in a million years did I think she would show up at Walmart," she added. "How she knew I worked there, I do not know."

Danielle Robinette, one of Rountree’s coworkers, was at Walmart on the day of the happy reunion — and went on to document the happy occasion in a now-viral social media post.

"I tell you what Abby is one smart girl she came to her mommies work to find her!!" Robinette wrote. "I’m so glad she found you Mrs June!! Such a wonderful story I just had to share with everyone."

Although details about Abby’s disappearance are still unclear, Rountree believes that somebody helped keep her dog healthy during her three-week absence from home.

"She wasn’t skin and bones," she told the Washington Post. "I want to thank whoever she came upon that gave her something to eat."