Missing Cat Named Lucky Found Safe 1,500 Miles Away from Home: 'Lucky Was Lucky'

One little kitty is living up to their name after ending up a long way from home!

On Saturday, the Prairie Village Police Department of Kansas shared on Facebook that a resident recently came across an orange tabby cat. According to KMOV 4, the local found the cat alone in the cold and called Prairie Village's Animal Control Unit for help.

Animal control officers picked up the feline and scanned it for a microchip — an implant the size of a grain of rice that often contains the contact and health info for the pet with the microchip.

The authorities discovered a microchip on the animal that listed the feline as a cat named Lucky from Miami, nearly 1,500 miles away.

"I've never heard of anything like this in my 20-plus years of service," said Captain Ivan Washington of the Prairie Village Police Department, per KMOV4.

According to the Prairie Village Police Department's Facebook post, animal control officers "contacted the owner in Miami" and found out that the pet parent was still holding out hope Lucky would come home after disappearing in Florida two years ago.

KMOV4 reported that Lucky's owner filed a police report when the cat went missing because they thought Lucky was stolen.

It is unclear how the feline ended up in Kansas, but the Prairie Village Police Department will continue to care for the cat through the Great Plains Pet Adoption Center until Lucky's reunion is arranged.

"Lucky was lucky. We have Lucky. They are ecstatic. They're happy, obviously," Washington added to KWOV4.