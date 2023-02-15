Missing Cat Named Lucky Found Safe 1,500 Miles Away from Home: 'Lucky Was Lucky'

Lucky's owner, who is working to reunite with their pet found in Kansas, said the orange tabby went missing two years ago from Miami, Florida

By
Published on February 15, 2023 05:33 PM
lost cat found
Photo: Prairie Village Police Department

One little kitty is living up to their name after ending up a long way from home!

On Saturday, the Prairie Village Police Department of Kansas shared on Facebook that a resident recently came across an orange tabby cat. According to KMOV 4, the local found the cat alone in the cold and called Prairie Village's Animal Control Unit for help.

Animal control officers picked up the feline and scanned it for a microchip — an implant the size of a grain of rice that often contains the contact and health info for the pet with the microchip.

The authorities discovered a microchip on the animal that listed the feline as a cat named Lucky from Miami, nearly 1,500 miles away.

"I've never heard of anything like this in my 20-plus years of service," said Captain Ivan Washington of the Prairie Village Police Department, per KMOV4.

According to the Prairie Village Police Department's Facebook post, animal control officers "contacted the owner in Miami" and found out that the pet parent was still holding out hope Lucky would come home after disappearing in Florida two years ago.

KMOV4 reported that Lucky's owner filed a police report when the cat went missing because they thought Lucky was stolen.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

It is unclear how the feline ended up in Kansas, but the Prairie Village Police Department will continue to care for the cat through the Great Plains Pet Adoption Center until Lucky's reunion is arranged.

"Lucky was lucky. We have Lucky. They are ecstatic. They're happy, obviously," Washington added to KWOV4.

Related Articles
Dog found in Travelers Rest reunited with owner after 7 years apart
New Mexico Dog Missing for 7 Years Found 1,700 Miles Away Walking Down South Carolina Road
Tampa Dog Was Rescued After Child Found Him On Walk Home From School
Florida Dog Stuck in Pond Rescued After Child Walking to School Spots the Distressed Pet
Serval cat rescue
'Crazy-Looking Cat' Prowling Around Missouri Farm for 6 Months Turns Out to Be an African Serval
too affectionate cat adopted
Cat Named Jerry Finds 'Loving Forever Home' After Owner Gave Him Away for Being 'Too Affectionate'
lost cat reunion
How One Woman Returned a Lost Cat to Her Owner — From 600 Miles Away
dog rescued from freezing river
North Carolina Woman Dives into 'Turbulent Currents' to Rescue 'Traumatized and Shaking' Dog
FL family finds dog rescued in Upstate NY
'Cute Little Gremlin' Dog Turns Up in New York Years After His Family Last Saw Him in Florida
Bruno the cat adopted
Bruno the Cat Finds New Owners After Previous Family Returned Pet for Being 'Too Affectionate'
Dog lost on vacation found years later
West Virginia Dog Who Went Missing on Vacation Found Years Later on South Carolina Highway
Dog and Cat best Friends
Adoptable Bonded Cat and Dog Pair Named After 'Homeward Bound' Pets Will 'Melt Your Heart'
Dog Rescued from Alleged Puppy Mill Turns Out to Be Missing Pet
Tenn. Family Reunites with Dog Missing 2 Years After Pet Is Saved from Alleged N.J. Puppy Mill
Texas Dog Missing 7 Years Found at Florida Motel and Reunited with Owner
Texas Dog Missing 7 Years Reunites with Family After Pet Is Found Abandoned in a Florida Hotel
Cat gets loose on plane
Catastrophe Avoided After Curious Feline Gets Loose on San Francisco-Bound United Flight
Mimi the cat
Long Island Cat Missing for 10 Years to Be Reunited with Owners: 'What a Christmas Present'
Dog swept away in California floods rescued from storm drain thanks to Apple AirTag
Apple AirTag Helps Dog Reunite with Owner After Pet Is Swept Away by California Floodwaters
Depressed Cat Named Fishtopher Adopted
Fishtopher the Cat Finds Home After His 'Sad and Depressed' Adoption Photo Goes Viral