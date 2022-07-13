U.K. Family's Missing Beagle Mix Returns Home with Third Place Ribbon from Dog Show

Dog Bonnie, Bonnie went missing and won a rosette at a show after being entered by a man who found her on his way to the event. Bolney, West Sussex, 13th July 2022 . See SWNS story SWNNlost. A family were left stunned when their dog escaped only to return later that day with a rosette from a rescue dog show. Peter and Paula Closier became sick with worry when their five-year-old beagle-cross Bonnie vanished on Sunday (July 10) morning. They looked all over the house in Bolney, West Sussex with their two daughters and their neighbours even joined in. Paula, 48, had called the police, vets and dog warden in a frantic bid to find her.

Credit: SWNS