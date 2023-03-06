Miranda Lambert Is 'Beyond Grateful' for the Chance to Help Rescue Animals with New Relief Fund

Miranda Lambert's MuttNation Foundation partnered with Tractor Supply Company to launch a relief fund designed to help animals during natural disasters and other emergencies

By Kelli Bender
Published on March 6, 2023 10:00 AM
miranda lambert
Photo: Jamie Wright

Miranda Lambert is finding new ways to help rescue pets.

The MuttNation Foundation founder, 39, who is the pet parent to five rescue dogs and two rescue cats, launched the Relief for Rescues Fund on March 6 through her animal welfare organization.

The fund, created in partnership with Tractor Supply Company, is designed to support rescue animals and shelters during natural disasters and other emergencies.

"We've learned over the years that a fast response is very important during a crisis, so by starting 'Relief for Rescues' with Tractor Supply, MuttNation will be able to quickly provide the critical assistance needed to face emergency situations and natural disasters," Lambert said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

"Helping animal shelters and shelter pets recover from these types of events is an important part of our MuttNation mission. We've provided transportation, medical needs, food, and financial support after hurricanes, tornados, floods, and fires, plus we've helped in hoarding situations and with the Envigo beagles," the country star added.

miranda lambert
Tyler Conrad

Animal lovers can help MuttNation and Tractor Supply Company grow their Relief for Rescues Fund. From March 6-12, shoppers at 2,000 Tractor Supply locations across 49 states will be prompted with the opportunity to donate to the fund at check out.

"With the donation-at-check-out program we're launching at Tractor Supply stores across the country, and thanks to all the generous people who contribute, MuttNation will be ready and able to save so many animals and help the shelters that care for them when they need us. I'm beyond grateful for this opportunity and to everyone who supports us," Lambert shared.

miranda lambert
Courtesy of Miranda Lambert & MuttNation Foundation

The musician was inspired to start the fund after spending time in Houston following 2017's Hurricane Harvey. Lambert helped transport rescue animals from damaged shelters to safe locations and supported local response teams.

She hopes that MuttNation and Tractor Supply's new Relief for Rescues Fund will provide increased assistance to shelter animals and rescues when they need it most.

