Miranda Lambert Donates $20,000 to Animal Shelters in Celebration of Valentine's Day

Miranda Lambert showed her love for animals this Valentine's Day!

The country star, 38, donated thousands of dollars to help rescue pets in honor of the February holiday, FOX 17 reports. Lambert — who is a lifelong animal lover — donated $20,000 among 20 animal shelters across the U.S. on Monday, according to the outlet. Lambert gave $1,000 to each shelter, with the rescues' locations ranging from Connecticut to California.

"Shelter pets — especially the ones that are hardest to get adopted — and the people who care for them, have always had my heart," Lambert said, per FOX 17. "Valentine's Day gives me one more chance to show just how special they all are to me."

Lambert also celebrated Valentine's Day on Instagram, where she posted a video of herself and her dog, Delta Dawn.

"We are the perfect match because she has been through a lot in her life, and she is a road dog," Lambert says of her pup Delta Dawn, who is nearly 15 years old, in the clip.

Lambert adds that she found her pup at a Sonic in Oklahoma, joking that she came to the fast-food restaurant for a cherry limeade but left with a dog, too.

"Kind of like her mom, she likes to travel. She's down for anything, and she has a great personality," the celebrity pet parent says in the video, adding, "She has my whole heart."

The singer shared her experience with Delta Dawn to encourage others to find their own "mutt match" through MuttNation, the rescue animal and shelter organization Lambert co-founded with her mom in 2009.

Lambert's Mutt Match quiz is designed to help people find their shelter dog soul mate based on their lifestyle and personality.

The Mutt Nation Twitter account promoted the quiz on Monday, writing, "It's #ValentinesDay & we're here to help you find your paw-fect #MuttMatch! Pit mixes, large dogs, dogs w/ disabilities & senior dogs consistently get overlooked in shelters. Take our quiz to find out which of these would be best suited for your life, so you can #LoveHarder!"

Lambert also donated to shelters last Valentine's Day, when she gave out $1,000 to 15 animal shelters as part of Mutt Nation's Share the Love Program.