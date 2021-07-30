Miranda Lambert Mourns the Death of Her Dog Jessi: 'We Are Heartbroken'

On Thursday, Miranda Lambert shared the tragic news that Jessi had died after 13 and a half years together

Miranda Lambert is mourning the loss of her beloved dog, Jessi.

On Thursday, the country singer, 36, shared to Instagram the tragic news that Jessi had died after 13 and a half years together.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Today we had to say goodbye to our sweet Jessi. I got to love her and be her mom for 13 ½ years," Lambert began her heartfelt tribute to the pup, alongside a collection of photos of Jessi and her brother Waylon.

"I found her and her brother Waylon on the side of the road in Oklahoma in Jan 2008 in the middle of a sleet storm. They were 6 weeks old," she explained. "My mom was in the truck with me and we were listening to the I Am Jessi Colter album. That's how they got their names."

Miranda Lambert Credit: Miranda Lambert/instagram

RELATED GALLERY: A Guide to All of the Adorable Animals That Call Miranda Lambert Mom

Lambert said goodbye to Waylon in October. She went on to say that, though she's glad she got to have Jessi for a few more months, "they belong together."

"I know she missed him terribly and we are so thankful to have had extra time. Today they are reunited at the rainbow bridge," she wrote. "We sent her off with the song 'Storms Never Last' from the same record she heard playing the first time I put her in my truck. I can't put into words what a dogs love does to a heart."

Miranda Lambert Miranda Lambert with her dogs Waylon and Jessi | Credit: Miranda Lambert/Instagram

When Waylon died, Lambert penned a sweet message about her other closest pal, writing that he was "a rock in our family" who "always held down the fort" and "lived his life with no fences. The way we all want to live."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Lambert added that she was also "so glad" that her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, "got to know" the Golden Retriever "in his final years."

"We are heartbroken but happy that he is running across the rainbow bridge right now and will be waiting for us when we get there. 🌈," she added. "Dogs change your life. The bond is something that can't be described unless you have lived it."

Last year, Lambert teamed up with the Waggle Foundation to establish the MuttNation Fund, which will help music industry employees cover their pets' medical bills amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The "Bluebird" singer was inspired to launch the charity effort after her backup singer and close friend Gwen Sebastian's dog Earl fell ill in March with a rare liver disorder as coronavirus infections began to spike in the United States.

"It was such an unexpected major expense at an already tough time," Lambert said in a press release. "So, it got me thinking that there must be a lot more people whose careers in the music industry have been on pause due to lack of live performance opportunities, and who are struggling with their pets' vet bills."