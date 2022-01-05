Tinsley, a 1-year-old Shiloh Shepherd, led a state trooper and a group of New Hampshire police officers to a severe car wreck involving her owner, helping to save the man's life

'It's a Miracle': Pet Dog Leads New Hampshire Police to Owner Thrown From Truck in I-89 Crash

A 1-year-old dog is being hailed a hero for leading rescuers to her injured owner following a serious car wreck in New England.

Tinsley, a Shiloh Shepherd, sprang into action on Monday night after her owner's pick-up truck rolled down an embankment near the junction of Interstate 89 and Interstate 91 by the New Hampshire-Vermont border, according to a statement from New Hampshire State Police.

Tinsey's owner, identified by WMUR as Cam Laundry, and another passenger were located by police after the hero dog led police officers to the crash scene. First responders took the two humans to a Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, and Laundry has since been released.

New Hampshire State Police Lieutenant Daniel Baldassare compared it to "a real-life Lassie situation."

"It's really quite remarkable. This dog definitely saved their lives," Baldassarre said, according to CNN.

Laundry called Tinsley "my little guardian angel," adding, "It's a miracle that she had that kind of intelligence to do what she did."

"We were shaken up, didn't know what was happening," the Vermont man added. "Next thing we know, the cops were there, and it was all because of her."

State police say a trooper and Lebanon police officers allegedly found the young pup on the northbound side of I-89 shortly around 10 p.m. local time after receiving a report of a dog on the loose near Veteran's Memorial Bridge, which connects New Hampshire to Vermont.

The officers allegedly attempted to recover Tinsley, but she continued to run up the road. The dog eventually crossed the border into Vermont before coming upon "a damaged section of guardrail" on the side of the road and the "badly damaged" truck off the roadway.

Further investigation by the officers on-scene revealed that Laundry and his passenger, who had been ejected from the vehicle, were both severely injured and hypothermic.

After discovering that one of the crash victims owned Tinsley, New Hampshire State Police said, "it quickly became apparent" that the dog had saved the day. Remarkably, she was not injured in the crash.

"At that time, there was some hypothermia that had set in," Baldassare said, according to WMUR. "It's unclear how long they were out of the vehicle for. The dog also was wet, so you can tell it'd been outside for a little bit."

He added, per CNN, "I don't think they would have survived the night given the temperatures."

Laundry said he and Tinsley had been attached at the hip since becoming a family, and now, their bond is stronger than ever.

"Of course, she never leaves my side, so we're always together in that truck that got wrecked," he told WMUR. "And she's always my co-pilot. She's always with me."