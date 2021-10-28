The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in England spent six months helping a 4-year-old cat recover from her head injuries

'Miracle' Cat Survives Getting Hit By a Bus and Finds Loving Family Following 6-Month Recovery

A cat that suffered from "catastrophic" injuries after being hit by a bus has found a forever home.

On Wednesday, the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) announced that a four-year-old stray cat named Trudie got adopted following six months of treatment at the English animal welfare organization.

"We're supurr happy to announce that Trudie, who meowgically survived catastrophic injuries after being hit by a bus, has recovered and finally found her purrfect home!" the RSPCA shared on Facebook Wednesday.

Trudie, named after St Gertrude — the patron saint of cats, was hit by a bus in March. Witnesses told the RSPCA that she was scared and ran off after sustaining significant head injuries. After 16 days, staff members from the animal center tracked Trudie down and brought her in for treatment.

According to a press release, Trudie's eye had to be removed due to damage from the accident, and her smashed jaw had to be wired back together. After six months, the sweet cat made such an amazing recovery; the RSPCA staff proclaimed it a "miracle."

"It's a miracle that she'd survived with those horrific injuries, especially as they'd left her unable to eat. She showed that she was a real fighter," RSPCA Southridge deputy manager Mona Jorgensen said in a statement. "After her surgery, she was fed via a tube for the first week, and then, when she came to our cattery, we slowly weaned her back onto normal food and helped her start walking again."

She continued, "We all spent so much time with Trudie, and she had a special place in all of our hearts. After everything we'd been through, we knew we needed to find her the most amazing home."

Residents Dennis Hooper and Shirley Carter adopted the tortoiseshell cat Wednesday after their daughter heard Trudie's story.

"My daughter and her fiance weren't suitable for Trudie as they have another cat, but we knew we could offer her a lovely, quiet home," Hopper said in a release.

Since welcoming the cat to their family, Hopper said Trudie is progressing well and getting comfortable in her new home.

"She loves to spend time in the sunny conservatory; she has her own chair, two armchairs, and a settee to choose from, so she moves around to snooze in different spots!" he shared in a statement. "She likes to watch the birds in the birdbath, and we have a lovely big garden, so once she's ready, I'm sure she'll enjoy exploring outside."