Styptic Powder Is the Secret to Stopping Your Pet's Nail Bleeds in Seconds, and This One Is $4 at Amazon
Anyone who trims their pet's nails at home has probably experienced a bleed at least once, and if not, you should still be prepared in case it happens in the future. The inner part of an animal's nail is called a quick, and when it's cut too short, it will bleed similar to when we cut our own nails too short. Cutting the quick on accident can cause irritation and excessive bleeding depending on how far it is cut, but there's a simple solution that works in seconds and it's 62 percent off on Amazon right now, making it one of its lowest prices ever, according to price-tracking site CamelCamelCamel.
According to Daily Paws, "styptic powder is the best and quickest way to stop toenail bleeding from a dog's toenail," and one of the most popular brands, Kwik Stop, is backed by more than 15,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers who said it's "a must-have for dog owners." And at just $4 for a half-ounce container, you really can't go wrong since a little goes a long way and a single container will last quite a while. But hurry, this deal won't stick around forever.
Buy It! Miracle Care Kwik Stop Styptic Powder, $3.99 (orig. $10.55); amazon.com
The Kwik Stop Styptic Powder is super easy to use and works within seconds of application. All you have to do is coat the nail in powder and it will stop bleeding almost immediately. If this isn't immediately the case, you just have to add a little more until the powder gets to work. This can be used on practically any animal, making it great for multi-pet households. Plus, having the powder on hand takes away some of the stress that came come when trimming your pet's nails yourself, especially if you're trimming dark nails that don't allow you to see where the quick is.
"This has prevented several panic attacks on my part where I tried to stop bleeding unsuccessfully without it," wrote one five-star reviewer. "I always have this on hand now. [The powder is] effective and seems to help reduce any slight pain my dog has and saves all of my rugs from numerous little blood drops."
This styptic powder is a quick and affordable way to make trimming your pet's nails at home way easier and less of a mess. With thousands of verified shoppers backing it up and since it's on sale for just $4, it's worth a try. Add it to your cart now while it's still on sale.
