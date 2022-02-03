Anyone who trims their pet's nails at home has probably experienced a bleed at least once, and if not, you should still be prepared in case it happens in the future. The inner part of an animal's nail is called a quick, and when it's cut too short, it will bleed similar to when we cut our own nails too short. Cutting the quick on accident can cause irritation and excessive bleeding depending on how far it is cut, but there's a simple solution that works in seconds and it's 62 percent off on Amazon right now, making it one of its lowest prices ever, according to price-tracking site CamelCamelCamel.