Minnesota Squirrel Accidentally Gets Drunk After Feasting on Fermented Pears

"In the morning, he came back for his little hangover breakfast and he’s been fine ever since," Katy Morlok said of the squirrel who perhaps enjoyed her fermented pears a little too much

A squirrel is proving that it's 5 o'clock somewhere ... even if you are a squirrel and can't tell time.

In Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota, on Friday, a woman recorded a squirrel getting a little tipsy enjoying some fermented pear — though the animal's inebriation was definitely not intended.

Katy Morlok told Fox 9 that while cleaning out her fridge, she researched whether old pears were harmful or not for squirrels to eat, hoping to give one to her squirrel visitors that frequent her backyard.

One squirrel, whom she affectionately calls "Lil Red," snagged the pear she left outside in a bowl on her deck and ran away, scampering up a tree.

But like a bar regular, "Lil Red" returned a very happy hour later — swaying back and forth.

Image zoom "Lil Red" the squirrel | Credit: jukin media

“And then it kind of dawned on me: 'Oh no, those pears were so old, I bet they fermented,' " Morlok told the outlet.

Morlok had added more pears to the bowl outside only because "Lil Red" seemed to enjoy them so much — but now it was becoming increasingly clear why the critter was such a fan.

"And then he got drunk and I did not mean to do that so I went out and I grabbed all the pears," she added.

In the video recorded of the animal's bender, the squirrel can be seen grabbing onto the bowl to maintain his balance as he continues to nosh on the fruit.

Thankfully, by the next day, "Lil Red" seemed to boot, rally and make a full recovery.