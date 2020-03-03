Millie Bobby Brown Introduces Her New Adorable Puppy to the World: 'I Shall Call Her Winnie'

Millie Bobby Brown has a new furry friend!

The Stranger Things star, 16, revealed to fans on Friday that she has adopted a dog named Winnie, sharing a photo of the adorable pup on her Instagram.

In the sweet picture, Brown holds her new canine companion in her arms as the fluffy brown pooch, who is wearing a pink collar and matching leash, appears to give the actress a kiss.

“I shall call her winnie, and she shall be mine. she shall be my winnie,” she captioned the shot, referencing the iconic line from Finding Nemo.

Image zoom Millie Bobby Brown and dog Winnie Millie Bobby Brown/Instagram

The newest addition to Brown’s family comes just weeks after the star celebrated her 16th birthday. She reflected on the big milestone on her Instagram, posting a video montage of clips from her life as Justin Bieber‘s “Changes” played in the background.

“Ya girls 16 :),” she began in the caption. “16 has felt like a long time coming. i feel like change needs to happen for not only this generation but the next. our world needs kindness and support in order for us children to grow and succeed.”

“The last few years haven’t been easy, I’ll admit that,” she continued. “There are moments i get frustrated from the inaccuracy, inappropriate comments, sexualization, and unnecessary insults that ultimately have resulted in pain and insecurity for me.”

In her note, Brown promised that “not ever will I be defeated.”

“l continue doing what I love and spreading the message in order to make change,” she said. “Let’s focus on what needs changing and I hope this video informs you on the things that go on behind the scenes of the headlines and flashing lights. Dont worry I’ll always find a way to smile 😉 leggo 16 ♡.”

Brown, who has played Eleven on Netflix’s Stranger Things since she was 12, reflected on growing up in the spotlight while speaking to PEOPLE on the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet.

“I think I’m becoming stronger,” she said. “It’s difficult because I’m still growing.”

Season 4 of Stranger Things is expected to debut on Netflix later this year.