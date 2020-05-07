Millennial Men Pamper Their Pooches More than Female Dog Owners, New Survey Finds

A survey shows that millennial men are more likely than women to buy organic pet food and throw parties for their pets

It’s good news for dog dads!

A survey from Volvo Car USA and the Harris Poll shows that millennial-aged men — defined by the Pew Research Center as those born between 1981 and 1996 — are more likely to pamper their pets when compared to female pet parents.

According to the poll, 39 percent of male millennial pet owners have bought organic pet food, compared to 29 percent of millennial women and 27 percent of all pet owners surveyed.

Men are also more likely to take their pets to daycare and to celebrate their furry friends’ birthdays with a party — 30 percent of millennial men plan to have a birthday bash for their pets, while 17 percent of women will do the same.

However, there is one category in which millennial women beat out the men: social media. Millennial women are more than twice as likely to start a social media account for their pet to share photos, compared to overall pet owners.

In 2018, Americans spent $73 billion on their pets, according to the American Pet Products Association. That number is up dramatically from previous years — Americans spent only $21 billion about two decades prior, in 1996.

Diet upgrades make up a significant portion of the increased spending on pets as more and more pet owners turn to organic food instead of processed chow. Pet parents are also looking out for the overall health and wellness of their pets, splurging on indulgences like therapy and spa treatments.