Milk-Bone Creates Line of Easy Pet Halloween Costumes Complete with Matching Masks for Owners
The sets come in three styles: Skull and Crossbones, Pumpkin and Candy, and Mouse and Cheese.
Halloween may be a little different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the whole family can still dress up and celebrate at home.
Milk-Bone is making it easy for everyone to enjoy the festivities with their limited-edition Halloween mask and bandana sets. The bandanas are an easy way for dogs, especially those who don't love costumes, to get in the holiday spirit, while the masks allow owners to safely match their pets.
The sets come in three styles: Skull and Crossbones, Pumpkin and Candy, and Mouse and Cheese. All three are available on Amazon for $9.99 each, and all the Halloween mask and bandana sets come with a Milk-Bone Mini Bone sample pack.
RELATED: Peeps Won’t Be Making Halloween or Christmas Marshmallows This Year Due to Coronavirus Pandemic
"We know dogs and their parents often love to dress in matching costumes year after year," Kelly Huyler, the senior brand manager at Milk-Bone, said in a statement. "And it just seemed fitting that this would be the first year ever that we would make a limited edition 'easy' costume for Milk-Bone fans, humans and dogs."
Milk-Bone is also making Trick or Treat Packs, which feature 20 tasty Milk-Bone Mini Bone treat bags, for animal lovers who want to share the Halloween spirit with other canines.
RELATED: What It's Really Like to Go Through Universal Orlando's New Socially Distanced Haunted Houses
"We knew that Halloween was going to look very different this year. Today, a mask is so much more than just a costume accessory, it’s a go-to staple for any and all public outings," Dave Latta, the senior director of marketing communications at Milk-Bone, shared in a statement. "Dogs have brought us so much joy during this difficult year, so they will absolutely be a part of holiday celebrations. We’re excited to see families dress up with these sets –even if that means simply posing for a selfie."