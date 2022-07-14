Senior Airmen Jenna helped save her partner Akim the military working dog from a severe allergic reaction while they pair served together in South Korea

Retired Military Dog Reunites with Former Handler so They Can Spend Pet's Golden Years Together

SrA Jenna Canada with her former military working dog, Akim, after American Humane helped reunite the pair in New Mexico.

Akim the canine will never have to part from his best friend again.

According to an American Humane release, military working dog Akim recently retired from his duties and will live out his golden years with his best friend and former handler, Senior Airmen Jenna. On July 12, Akim and Jenna shared an emotional reunion in Albuquerque, New Mexico, after almost a year apart.

The duo served together in South Korea, where they patrolled their air base, searched vehicles, and trained with the Republic of Korea Air Force Special Forces. During their service, the pair's bond strengthened after a life-threatening incident.

While partnered with Jenna, Akim swallowed a bee and experienced a severe allergic reaction. In response, Jenna jumped into action, picking up the 70-pound dog and running him to the base's veterinarian.

"I don't care about me. I care about my dog. I just wanted to make sure that he was as comfortable as he could possibly be," Jenna, recalling the traumatic event, said in a statement. "No one is going to care as much about him as me."

To aid in his recovery and keep him company, Jenna spent several nights sleeping in Akim's kennel while he healed from the allergic reaction. She also started carrying an EpiPen. After the intense ordeal, Jenna knew she wanted to give Akim a forever home when the dog retried.

In November 2021, Akim and Jenna parted ways professionally, but they never forgot about their commitment to each other. So when Akim officially retired this year, Jenna was there to adopt her former partner.

American Humane helped transport Akim from South Korea to Albuquerque, New Mexico, so he could reunite with Jenna and start the next chapter of his life.

"I want him to see everything," Jenna said. "I want him to experience the freedom of life. I want him to go in a river and go swimming and just live his best free life. He still deserves to see the world and get to have some fun."

It is common for retired military working dogs to have medical issues after performing their highly physical jobs, and American Humane helps them live comfortably by providing free specialty and preventative medical care.