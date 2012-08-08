Miley Cyrus's Dog Eats (and Poops) Diamonds

Miley Cyrus often declares her love for her dog Ziggy, but the feelings might not be so mutual.

“She’s a stubborn little b– that one,” the actress tells the September issue of Marie Claire. “She doesn’t listen to me.”

Instead, Cyrus insists Ziggy’s heart actually belongs to fiancé Liam Hemsworth – and that dynamic can sometimes prove problematic for the star.

“She loves me when he’s gone, but she totally ate my diamonds on purpose,” Cyrus says. “She was pooping them out all morning!”

Lucky for Cyrus, her new engagement ring wasn’t one of them.

