Miley Cyrus's Cutest Dog Pics!

Floyd! Happy! Lila! Ziggy! Meet the pop star's adorable dogs
By People Staff Updated May 07, 2012 09:45 AM

PICK-ME-UP

Few things give more pleasure than her four little ones at home: dogs Lila, Floyd, Ziggy and Happy. Here she is with one of her photogenic pups, Floyd.

GIVE THANKS

“There’s times when I think we don’t rescue them but they save us,” Cyrus wrote of her newest puppy, Happy. “He brings so much [love] into my life. We r BOTH so grateful.”

WELCOME WAGON

Happy, a possible Rottweiler-beagle mix, had been left outside a Walmart when he was rescued. Cyrus then adopted him from L.A.-based Saving Spot! Rescue.

HAPPY TOGETHER

“Happy is literally the cutest sweetest thing in the entire world!” Cyrus Tweeted soon after getting her fourth dog. “I haven’t put him down since we rescued him!”

GROUND OUT

“I love this girl,” Cyrus Tweeted of the dog she first brought home as a birthday present for boyfriend .

SNOOZE BUTTON

Floyd, who celebrated a birthday on Sunday, joined the Cyrus household last July. “I love waking up next to this boy,” she wrote of this photo.

HEAVEN SENT

“I think Lila must be an angel,” Cyrus Tweeted about her Morkie, who’s been with the star since February of last year.

PAL JOEY

Cyrus meets up with a furry friend whenever she goes to get her hair done – and the fluffy white dog, named Joey, has already gotten close to new dog Happy.

SHINE ON

This is “Ziggy basking in the sun,” Cyrus shared.

COUCH POTATOES

Cyrus and her “Ziggy Piggy” like to watch their favorite shows together, and it seems the pooch has a taste for Prison Break.

GROOMER HAS IT

Cyrus had some adorable company during a recent outing to dye her hair red.

EYE SPY

“Such a pretty boy,” Cyrus wrote of her precious Floyd.

TOUCH THERAPY

Nothing quite like a hug from one of Cyrus’s favorite dogs in the world.

