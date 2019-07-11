Miley Cyrus Reveals Her Pet Pig Bubba Sue Has Died: 'Thank You for So Many Laughs and Good Times'

Miley Cyrus is mourning the loss of her pet pig.

The “Wrecking Ball” singer, 26, announced on Wednesday that her beloved pet, Bubba Sue a.k.a. Pig Pig, had sadly died in a series of posts on her Instagram Stories.

“Very sad to say… my dear friend Pig Pig has passed away…. I will miss u always,” she wrote above a video of herself holding Pig Pig over her shoulder as her pet happily oinked and chowed down on an apple.

“Thank you for so many laughs and good times girl,” she sweetly added.

In a separate post featuring a younger Pig Pig, Cyrus shared a selfie where she lovingly planted a muddy kiss on her beloved pet.

“I will miss you Pig Pig” she captioned the photo, adding a pig and broken heart emoji.

The star also added a photo from when she and Pig Pig posed together — Cyrus in the nude — on the cover of Paper magazine in summer 2015.

Cyrus first adopted Pig Pig in August 2014 after her beloved dog Floyd suddenly died in April. To introduce her tiny piglet to the world, the singer posted multiple Instagram photos of herself snuggling with her new pet.

“Happiest mommy ever,” she wrote in a since-deleted post.

Following the adoption, Cyrus often shared photos with the pig on her Instagram, including one day where she showered Pig Pig with kisses, chased her with brushes, and admired her face in the sunlight.

The proud animal lover also currently owns seven dogs, four horses, and three cats, while her husband Liam Hemsworth has a dog of his own.

In December, the star recounted on SiruisXM’s Howard Stern Show how Hemsworth, whom she called her “survival partner,” saved her bevy of animals from the fire that destroyed their Malibu home in November.

“Liam, I’ve never loved him more for this,” Cyrus told Stern. “I call him my survival partner now. He thinks it’s not romantic, but I learned that it is. It is why you pair up with someone, for survival. He was so incredible — he got all the animals out in his truck. He put two pigs in crates, which I tell you is so hard.”

Cyrus then went on to explain how Hemsworth, 29, accomplished the daunting task of getting the pigs out.

“He said, ‘The only thing I could do was get a really powerful hose and spray them in the ass,’” she said. “So he just chased the pigs into the crate, which was genius.”

Cyrus, who donated $500,000 to the Woolsey fire relief efforts with Hemsworth, also said that her cats were particularly hard for Hemsworth to herd to safety.

“My cats, they’re so stupid,” she said. “He tried to get my cats out and he was trying to lead them to the truck because he had the dogs and all these things, and one of the cats started running away.”

“The cats have never really been outside and he started opening the door, trying to get them in and out,” Cyrus continued. “The one cat just ran away, and I’m so glad he didn’t just say, ‘Okay, you don’t know what you’re running into.’”