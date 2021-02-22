"Not sure I will ever sleep again because I can't take my eyes off of her!" the singer said of her new pup Angel

Miley Cyrus Rescues New Dog Angel After Death of Her Pit Bull Mix: 'Head Over Heels in Love'

Miley Cyrus has welcomed a new furry member to her family.

On Sunday, the "Plastic Hearts" singer announced on Instagram that she recently rescued an adorable pit bull that she named Angel, in honor of her beloved dog Mary Jane who died of cancer two months ago.

Alongside a slideshow of photos of her dog family, Angel included, Cyrus, 28, began her caption by quoting "I Thought I Lost You," her Golden Globe-nominated song with John Travolta from their 2008 Disney animated movie Bolt.

"I thought I lost you when you ran away to try & find me," she wrote, quoting the lyrics. "I thought I'd never see your sweet face again. I turned around and you were gone & on the days went. I kept the moments that we were in. Cause I hoped in my heart you'd come back to me my friend. And now I got you ... But I thought I lost you."

The former Hannah Montana star went on to explain how she believes her "bestie" Mary Jane brought Angel to her.

"Almost two months ago my best friend, a rescued pit mix Mary Jane, left this world," she wrote. "I knew she wasn't gone for good. She had outlived the body she was in but she never said goodbye ….. with her eyes she whispered 'See you soon Bestie'. Mary Jane defined loyalty and would never break a promise."

"I feel her here with me blessing this new member to my family who's name is 'Angel' because she was delivered to me by one … My Mary," added Cyrus. "It breaks my heart to know Angel was sleeping on concrete in a shelter for three months before finally making it home. The stigma and stereotype that surrounds pit bulls tears me in two. This breed is incomparably loving. Just like humans nurture often overrides nature."

The "Prisoner" singer said that she is "head over heels in love" with her new pup, adding, "Not sure I will ever sleep again because I can't take my eyes off of her! Her halo shines for all to see and I can't wait to show her off!"

"She is illuminated by the aura of the late and great Mary Jane," she said. "Long live love. It never dies. * ALL THE TEARS YOU SEE IN THIS SLIDE ARE HAPPY ONES * 😭 💙💕🦴💌 ⛪️."

Image zoom Miley Cyrus | Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

Cyrus has welcomed home many animals over the years, including her late pig Bubba Sue a.k.a. Pig Pig, whom she adopted in 2014 after her beloved dog Floyd suddenly died that year.