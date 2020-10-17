Miley Cyrus Reveals Her Dog Got 'Electrocuted' After Chewing Wires on the Set of The Voice

Miley Cyrus' dog is lucky to be alive after the singer's stint on The Voice.

The "Midnight Sky" singer, 27, recalled some of the "most embarrassing things" her pets have done during an interview with Geena The Latina and Frankie V Morning Show on Thursday, revealing that one of her beloved canine companions had an accident during her first day on the set of the singing competition.

"This is sad, but it was handled and my dog is totally thriving and fine," she prefaced her story.

Cyrus went on to reveal that her pup, named Little Dog, had bit into some wires while she was taping the show.

"You know on sets there’s, like, wires everywhere. We got all the people singing, everyone is huddled around, like, ‘Who’s going to win The Voice?’ And my dog goes and bites on to the wires of the TV everyone’s watching and all of a sudden, we notice she’s convulsing and she’s getting electrocuted," she shared.

"And you can't open her mouth because the person who's trying to open her mouth is also being electrocuted. But she was totally fine," Cyrus continued.

The pop star — who appeared on The Voice as a coach in 2016 and 2017 — added that Little Dog has been "thriving in Nashville, Tennessee and doing great."

However, according to Cyrus, her dog Mary Jane got into a stickier situation during Halloween in 2012.

"I don’t think you’re going to be able to air anything that I am about to tell you," she joked. "My dog is a freak. Mary Jane is a freak a leek."

Though Cyrus refused to get into specifics, she did say that Mary Janes was caught "licking something."

"My dog did something very wrong," she teased. "I had to send an apology gift."

Image zoom Miley Cyrus and her dogs Courtesy Miley Cyrus

As an animal lover, Cyrus has adopted many furry friends over the years, including her late pig Bubba Sue a.k.a. Pig Pig, whom she adopted in 2014 after her beloved dog Floyd suddenly died that year.

In March, the "Slide Away" songstress revealed that had adopted a shepherd mix, whom she named Bo Cyrus after her dad Billy Ray Cyrus‘ nickname in high school, from The Wagmor Luxury Spa, Hotel & Rescue in Studio City, California.

"Baby boy Bo," Cyrus' then-boyfriend Cody Simpson captioned an Instagram shot of the pooch. "Stay safe everyone."

Cyrus' family of pets also includes her Shetland sheepdog Emu, who was the inspiration for one of her tattoos.