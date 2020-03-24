Miley Cyrus Adopts Adorable Mixed Shepherd Dog and Names Him After Her Dad

Image zoom Courtesy @WagmorPets. Inset: Getty Images

Miley Cyrus has a new furry friend to practice social distancing with.

The “Slide Away” singer and animal advocate announced Monday on her Instagram Live streaming show, Bright Minded, that she adopted an adorable shepherd mix, who she named Bo Cyrus after her dad Billy Ray Cyrus‘ nickname in high school.

Miley, 27, rescued Bo from The Wagmor Luxury Spa, Hotel & Rescue in Studio City, California, where the singer has previously adopted from.

Melissa Bacelar, the owner of The Wagmor, which recently launched a non-profit organization, joined Cyrus on the episode of Bright Minded where Cyrus introduced Bo the world, to discuss her perspective as an animal advocate amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Wagmor said in a press release that numerous pet owners have surrendered their furry friends to the local shelter after losing their jobs and income because of the outbreak.

Cyrus has adopted many animals over the years, including her late pig Bubba Sue a.k.a. Pig Pig, whom she adopted in 2014 after her beloved dog Floyd suddenly died that year.

The former Hannah Montana star first introduced Floyd to fans in 2011, writing on Twitter, “I’m so in love with him it is ridiculous.”

Her previous dog Lila passed away in December 2012 after she was accidentally killed by her pup Ziggy (who was later adopted out to another family).

Image zoom Miley Cyrus/Instagram

RELATED: Miley Cyrus Has a Virtual Hannah Montana Reunion with Emily Osment While Social Distancing

Bo now joins Cyrus’ current brood of pets, which includes her Shetland sheepdog Emu — the inspiration for a tat Miley got on her arm in 2017.

Interested in rescuing your own furry friend to have more company during social distancing? Animal shelters across the country are recommending pet fostering as a way to help protect pets during this pandemic and as a way for humans to stay happy and healthy as well.

The Centers for Disease Control, the World Health Organization, and the American Veterinary Medical Association have all stated that pets are not at risk of spreading COVID-19.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.