This $13 Dog Sweater is So ‘Warm and Snuggly’ That Shoppers Are Buying it in Multiple Colors

Keeping your furry friend warm and toasty while going out for walks in the wintertime is extremely important, especially if you find your dog shivering or anxiously whimpering before heading out the door. Just like no two people are alike, different dog breeds also respond differently to chilly temperatures depending on their age, coat, and even health conditions, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association. One easy way to ensure your pup is happy and cozy is with a dog sweater that'll cover their body with an extra layer of warmth. And Amazon shoppers say the Mihachi Cable Knit Dog Sweater checks off all the boxes, making it a dog-approved coat their pooch never wants to take off.