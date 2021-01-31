This $13 Dog Sweater is So ‘Warm and Snuggly’ That Shoppers Are Buying it in Multiple Colors

Keeping your furry friend warm and toasty while going out for walks in the wintertime is extremely important, especially if you find your dog shivering or anxiously whimpering before heading out the door. Just like no two people are alike, different dog breeds also respond differently to chilly temperatures depending on their age, coat, and even health conditions, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association. One easy way to ensure your pup is happy and cozy is with a dog sweater that'll cover their body with an extra layer of warmth. And Amazon shoppers say the Mihachi Cable Knit Dog Sweater checks off all the boxes, making it a dog-approved coat their pooch never wants to take off.
This "warm and snuggly" dog sweater is made with a classic knit pattern with a tight weave, ensuring that your pupper is comfortably warm while wearing it both inside and outdoors. Amazon shoppers also can't help but love the look of this dog sweater, which comes in four colors, including beige, navy, red, and pink. It's so beloved that this best-seller has garnered over 2,500 five-star ratings and more than 600 positive reviews on Amazon, making it surge to the front of the retailer's bestseller list as one of the top 10 most popular dog sweaters to date. Plus, it's available for just $13.
The sweater's cozy DIY look is a big reason for its popularity. Reviewers confirm that it is made with soft, high-quality fabric that lasts wash after wash. The material also has just enough stretch for comfort purposes, but remains true to size for a fitted feel because nothing is worse than a "grumpy" dog wriggling out of their sweater right after you put it on. In fact, shoppers say they've noticed their dogs appear to feel more at ease and comforted while wearing this sweater, so much so that they would rather live in it.
"We ordered a large for my pit mix who runs between 55 and 60 pounds, and it fits her nicely," writes one reviewer. "She does not want to take this off! I can't imagine finding anything better for this price. We are going to order another color since we like them so much."
The sweater has a turtleneck collar to keep your dog toasty, and on the back, there's a convenient dog leash hole that allows you to easily access your pup's collar before going outside. Reviewers also say the dog sweater provides ample body coverage with material that dresses the front legs, chest, and back area before tapering off near the tail. One reviewer even wrote that it felt like the sweater was "custom made" to fit their dog perfectly.
"[It's] well made and fit exactly the way I'd hoped," writes another shopper. "The sweater lies perfectly on his back with no roll-up. [It has] enough body coverage to keep him warm, and enough underneath clearance for safe and clean 'liquid elimination.'"
The Mihachi dog sweater is available in a range of sizes from extra-small to large, so all the dogs in your family can get in on the cozy action. Just make sure to review the size chart to get the right size for your doggo. Reviewers who referred to the chart say they got the best results and couldn't resist buying it in several "dreamy" and "fabulous" colors. Gotta have variety!
Give your pooch the snuggly warmth they deserve with the Mihachi Cable Knit Dog Sweater. It may only cost $13, but your dog's happiness? That's priceless.
