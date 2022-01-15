My Pup Is Warmer, Dryer, and Safer Thanks to This Dog Jacket That Gets Complimented Constantly

This jacket was tested during that snowstorm (Bean's first!) since we decided to take him to Central Park to run around in the fresh power. It's easy to slip on over his harness and has a velcro strap that wraps around his middle to keep the coat in place. On the back of the jacket is a zipper that allows easy access for his lead, and there are two elastic bands attached to the end of the jacket that we slip his legs through to hold it close to his body for extra warmth, which he seems to enjoy. The bands are stretchy and long enough to fit over his lanky limbs, but not so snug as to cause irritation against his skin. It also has a reflective band that runs around the perimeter of the jacket, making us visible to cars during nighttime walks, too.