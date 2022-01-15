My Pup Is Warmer, Dryer, and Safer Thanks to This Dog Jacket That Gets Complimented Constantly
Just in case you haven't heard, it's wintertime, and that fact is particularly noticeable in the Northeast where we've been experiencing temperatures in the 20s and teens for several weeks now. We even had nearly a half foot of snow in New York City right after the New Year. While we're able to battle the elements when we have to venture outside with heavy coats and cold weather accessories, the same can't easily be said for our dogs on their daily walks.
That's why I'm so grateful to my mother-in-law for buying my pup, Bean, the Migohil Dog Coat. This jacket fits him to a T based on the sizing guide (he's about 65 pounds, has a 30-inch chest, and is 24 inches from shoulders to the base of his tail, and he wears a large). It also seems to be comfortable, since he doesn't fight us when we put it on him, nor does he try to tear it off his back. And Bean isn't the only one who likes it: Several people have stopped us on the street during walks to ask where the Migohil jacket is from, and are thrilled when I say how easy it is to find on Amazon.
This jacket was tested during that snowstorm (Bean's first!) since we decided to take him to Central Park to run around in the fresh power. It's easy to slip on over his harness and has a velcro strap that wraps around his middle to keep the coat in place. On the back of the jacket is a zipper that allows easy access for his lead, and there are two elastic bands attached to the end of the jacket that we slip his legs through to hold it close to his body for extra warmth, which he seems to enjoy. The bands are stretchy and long enough to fit over his lanky limbs, but not so snug as to cause irritation against his skin. It also has a reflective band that runs around the perimeter of the jacket, making us visible to cars during nighttime walks, too.
The jacket itself is lined with fleece on one side and is waterproof on the other. It managed to keep my pup's entire back nice and dry through his romp in the snow, and even survived a wrestling session with one of Bean's dog park friends on the sidewalk, giving me even more confidence in its durability.
The jacket comes in sizes ranging from X-small to XXX-large, comes in five different colors, and has over 3,200 five-star ratings from other happy pet parents.
One reviewer wrote that they liked it so much, they bought a second one in a different color, but noted that they didn't think the elastic leg straps were necessary since the coat covers their dog's whole back easily. "This coat is very nice," they wrote. "It protects my greyhounds from getting wet when it rains and keeps them warm. They really like it too, as they don't like the rain. When I get the coats out, both of my greyhounds get so excited that I have to wait for them to settle down before I can put the coats on them…The price is great for the quality of this coat."
