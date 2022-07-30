This 'Magic' Cooling Mat for Dogs Is on Sale for $15 Ahead of One of the Hottest Months of the Year
If the weather has you feeling too hot, then it's probably safe to say your pet is also uncomfortable since they have a built-in coat of fur. A cooling dog bed is something to consider to help regulate their internal temperature and prevent overheating.
Most dog beds cost upwards of $50, but we found the Microcosmos Pet Cooling Mat that's on sale for just $15 right now and is backed by more than 2,000 five-star ratings. The best part is it can arrive in as little as two days — so you can have it before one of the hottest months of the year.
Buy It! Microcosmos Pet Cooling Mat, $15.09 (orig. $23.86); amazon.com
The lightweight bed is made with cooling fibers along with a thin layer of fabric to provide cushion and ample airflow that, in turn, keeps the mat cool at all times. You don't need water or a freezer to feel its cooling effect, but it'll stay colder longer when it's in an air-conditioned room. It comes in five sizes and six colors, most of which are discounted.
We recommend placing it in a shaded area when using it outside and bringing it in overnight to ensure it's as cool as can be the next day during peak heat hours, which is typically between noon and 3:00 p.m.
This cooling mat works so well, it even has pet owners wishing they had one for themselves. One five-star reviewer said it really does feel "cool to the touch" and is super easy to clean. Another shopper described it as "magic" for keeping their dog cool and added that their dog "loves" laying on it.
Don't risk your dog overheating this summer and make sure you're prepared with a cool and cozy bed that's great for indoor and outdoor use. We found a cooling mat that's on sale for $15 at Amazon, so now's the time to add one to your cart.
- This 'Magic' Cooling Mat for Dogs Is on Sale for $15 Ahead of One of the Hottest Months of the Year
- A Breezy Linen Dress Once Worn by Meghan Markle Is on Sale — but Only for a Few More Hours
- Reviewers Say This Ice Maker Is 'Wonderful During a Heat Wave' — and It's on Sale for Just $91
- So Many Sneakers Worn by Hollywood Royalty and Actual Royalty Are on Sale Right Now, It's Almost Overwhelming