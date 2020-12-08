Debra Mejeur said her dog, Lola, disappeared from a fenced yard in Illinois back in 2017

Michigan Woman Reunites With Black Lab Missing for 3 Years: 'I Feel Like I’m In a Dream'

A Michigan woman has her pup home in time for the holidays!

On Saturday, Debra Mejeur was finally reunited with her black Labrador retriever, Lola, who went missing back in 2017 when Mejeur and her family took the pet on a trip with them to the suburbs of Chicago, according to The Guardian.

"I feel like I’m in a dream right now," Mejeur told the outlet.

She and her husband, Steve, traveled to s DuPage County Animal Services shelter in Illinois to pick up Lola. The organization got a call last week from a couple in Glendale Heights that noticed the dog going into a forest preserve near their house and brought her into the shelter. Animal Services was able to identify Lola's owners using the dog's microchip.

"I still had an ounce of hope, I guess, but the majority of me was thinking she had already crossed the rainbow bridge. I was just completely stunned," Mejeur said of learning that her canine had been found.

According to the owner, Lola — who is trained to assist Mejeur with seizures — had disappeared from a fenced yard three years ago when they were visiting a friend in Elk Grove Village.

Mejeur and her husband frequently returned to the area in the weeks after Lola went missing, posting notices, corralling volunteers to look for her and even hiring a professional pet searcher.

She finally got a call from the DuPage County Animal Services on Thursday last week saying Lola had been found.