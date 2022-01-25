Police Dog with Michigan Sheriff's Office Rescues Man Lost in Frigid Woods: 'Another Great Job'
A canine working with a Michigan sheriff's office is being hailed a hero after he helped track down a man missing in the woods amid freezing temperatures.
The 58-year-old man reportedly went missing on Thursday in Gerrish Township, Michigan, according to a Facebook post from the Roscommon County Sheriff's Office.
Residents in the area alerted the Gerrish Township Police Department about the missing individual after they "observed a male subject walking, who wandered into the woods and never returned," the sheriff's office shared in its post.
"Officers believed they knew the identity of the subject and were concerned that he was likely cognitively impaired," the post continued.
According to The Associated Press, Gerrish Township officers called the Roscommon County Sheriff's Office for assistance finding the missing man in the dense, freezing woods where he was last spotted.
Deputy Dakota Darsow and his K9 partner Ghost responded to the call and searched through half a mile of thick woods. The duo tracked down the man who, according to the sheriff's office, "had already been in the woods for several hours with temperatures around 11 degrees."
Gerrish Township EMS took the missing man to a local hospital for treatment for exposure after he was found.
"Another great job by Ghost. Good Boy!" the sheriff's office wrote of the dog's successful rescue.
Dozens of people commented on the sheriff's office's Facebook post, praising the K9 team for their quick lifesaving efforts.
"Great work by all! He deserves extra treats," one commenter wrote, while another said: "What a rescue. My compliments to Ghost and his partner."