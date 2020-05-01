"She is unable to stand, let alone walk," a family member said of the 8-year-old dog

Michigan Dog Recovering After Being Attacked by a Bear Near Her Home: 'She May Never Run Again'

A dog in Michigan is facing a long, and uncertain, road to recovery.

Earlier this month, Heather Willobee rushed her 8-year-old Lucy to the hospital, after her dog was attacked by a bear at their home.

"On April 18th my mom's dog, Lucy, was attacked by black bear. After being followed up onto the porch, Lucy came inside and collapsed. She was torn up and punctured on both sides," wrote Andrea Lynn, who created a GoFundMe to help cover the canine’s medical bills.

Recounting the horrifying ordeal, Willobee, who believes the bear was at least 300 lbs, said that the incident took place late at night, when she let her dog outside to go to the bathroom.

"I could hear something going on out there. I just have a little porch light and couldn’t see," Willobee told Michigan Live. "After I called for her a few times, I could hear her running towards me, but I could also hear something else was with her. It was big, whatever it was."

Fortunately, after Lucy made her way onto the porch, the bear did not continue to approach, and Willobee was able to safely move her inside the house — which was when she noticed her dog’s injuries and knew she had to seek immediate medical attention.

"She had several claw marks and gouges in her. Her muscles on her shoulder appeared to tear away from her shoulder blade. She’s in a lot of pain on top and that’s where most of her wounds are," she continued. "I assume the bear pounced on her. Even with her jumping on the porch, I had no idea of her injuries. She was doing whatever she could to stand her ground and protect me."

Although Lucy made it out of emergency surgery and is now back at home, it's uncertain whether she'll be able to ever make a full recovery.

"She is unable to stand, let alone walk," Lynn wrote in a GoFundMe update. "The vet said she may never run again due to the extensive damage on her shoulder."

"Anyone who knows my mom knows that this girl means EVERYTHING to her. She is a rescue pup with a sad history to begin with," she continued.

In the most recent update on Lucy's health, Willobee shared on Tuesday that Lucy was sedated and was being treated for an infection "in the upper part of her back."

"Really hoping this will help her heal more quickly," she wrote, before adding that she prays the bear responsible for the attack never brings harm to anybody — or any pet — ever again.