Michelle Pfeiffer Mourns the Death of Her Dog Freddie: 'Thank You for 18 Years of Love & Pure Joy'

Michelle Pfeiffer is mourning the loss of her dog Freddie, who died at age 18.

The actress, 62, shared a tribute to her beloved pet on Instagram on Wednesday.

"RIP our beloved Freddie 💔 Thank you for 18 years of love & pure joy 🙏," Pfeiffer captioned a photo of the fluffy pooch.

The sad news about Freddie comes just a few weeks after Pfeiffer shared a pregnancy throwback photo, revealing that she is missing her children during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"#TBT. 1994. Me preggers," Pfeiffer wrote alongside the shot, in which she shows off her baby bump in a bathing suit and straw hat as she smiles at the camera. The snapshot was taken during Pfeiffer's pregnancy with her second child, son John Henry.

"Like so many, missing my kids and wishing they were here with me💜," she added.

Pfeiffer is also mom to Claudia Rose, whose adoption process was begun by the actress before she met Kelley, 63.

Pfeiffer told Good Housekeeping in 2007 that Claudia arrived when she had been dating the Big Little Lies screenwriter for just two months.

"So we had this child with us right away, and … I really got to see him in a situation that certainly would separate the boys from the men. Obviously, he really rose to the occasion," she said at the time.

The One Fine Day star added that having a child so quickly "took the pressure off" herself and Kelley as a couple, and the duo tied the knot in 1993.

"We both got to see each other as parents before we progressed in our relationship together, and in a strange way, it took the pressure off us, as a couple," she said. "We had something else to focus on. It was sort of perfectly timed."

Pfeiffer has been doing her part to social distance during the ongoing public health crisis, sharing on Instagram earlier this month that she was "trying to figure out how to do a virtual Easter egg hunt." Her fragrance line, Henry Rose, donated a portion of its proceeds recently to Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.